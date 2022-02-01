68 per cent of Union Budget will be invested in local procurement of defence products, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that 68 per cent of the Union Budget will be invested in local procurement of defence products.



Hailing the Budget, Singh said, "The Budget outlines the Government's focus on Atamnirbharata and Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's vision for development and pro-people reforms. It is a growth-oriented Budget focused on harnessing the energies of New India. #AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget

He further said, "The 68 per cent of defence capital procurement budget has been allocated towards local procurement. It is in line with the 'Vocal for Local' push and it will certainly boost the domestic defence industries."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget in Parliament on Tuesday. (ANI)

