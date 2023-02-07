6th SCO audit meeting concludes deliberations, to hold next meet in Tajikistan in 2025

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI): The 6th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) meeting concluded its deliberations in Lucknow on Tuesday. The members unanimously decided to hold the next meeting of SCO Member SAIs in Tajikistan in 2025.

The three-day SCO SAI conference kicked off in Lucknow yesterday.

Girish Chandra Murmu, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) India led the discussion on integrating emerging technologies in audit with focus on Artificial Intelligence and Cyber-security in the meeting with about 30 delegates from the SCO SAIs of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan and SCO Secretariat.



Murmu, in his remarks, appreciated the initiative of SCO Member SAIs in integrating new and emerging technologies in audit practices to enhance audit efficiency, effectiveness, and promoting transparency and accountability in public administration.





CAG also highlighted that SAI India was at the forefront in using innovative technology and AI to enhance audit processes for agile and risk-based examination of structured as well as unstructured data.



Further, CAG India while thanking the SCO SAIs for their cooperation in making the meeting happen and reaffirmed the importance of the exchange of best practices between the SCO SAIs.

He emphasized that the conference reiterated SAIs commitment to work for achieving better audit results and create significant scope to improve the depth, accuracy, and timeliness of the audit products. (ANI)

