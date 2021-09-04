7 preparation tips to be exam ready for CBSE class- 10th Term-1 exams 2021-22

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI/Mediawire): In the year 2020, due to the Pandemic class 10 Boards Exam did not happen. This year, CBSE released a revised pattern and structure for 10 and 12 Board exams considering the ongoing situation. CBSE divided the syllabus into two terms, and hence Term 1 and Term 2 will occur for the academic year 2021-22. This deviation in the pattern and syllabus of class 10 resulted in a higher degree of anxiety among students. But, with proper guidance and selection of appropriate study material that is based on the latest changes, any student can score good marks in all subjects.

To make sure students sail through the latest changes and come out victorious, complete guidance and proper resources are needed. Here, we explain a foolproof preparation strategy on how you can gain complete mastery of the subject.

1. Know your Syllabus and Devise a Schedular

Term 1 will have 50% syllabus, so firstly you must know which chapters will be part of Term 1 and the weightage assigned to each chapter. Term 1 exam will take place in Nov-Dec 2021. You still have at least 75 days in hand. There will be eight chapters in maths, six chapters In Science, eight chapters in SST and 13 chapters In English. Time to devote every day depends on a student's learning capacity, so don't pressurise yourself with the belief that you have to spend 10-12 hours daily on your studies. Make your schedule according to your strengths and weaknesses, but make a realistic plan and adhere to it.

2. Know the pattern and practice each type of question.

Term 1 exam will be an objective type exam that will have various types of MCQs. This includes MCQs, assertion & reason, and case/source/passage-based questions.

3. Kickstart with NCERT syllabus.

NCERT books are the base books for CBSE Boards exams. Students must prepare the NCERT syllabus in-depth. As you know, term 1 will be an Objective type paper; you must study NCERT line by line.

A 360-degree approach for class 10 Boards Aspirants should cover concept-wise theory followed by practice questions, quick revision concept maps, NCERT textbooks and exemplar solutions, latest pattern questions, previous years boards questions, and practical exam related questions.

4. Practice, Practice and Practice

Objective papers are considered to be more difficult than subjective exams. Unlike subjective questions, there is no mid-way; the answer is either correct or incorrect. So, it would be best if you have a robust practice of attempting MCQ's. Practising questions from each line of the NCERT textbook ensures that you have NCERT at your fingertips and are ready to take the exam confidently.



5. Enhance your analytical knowledge.

Case-study based questions were introduced in 2020 as a practical approach to test students' analytical knowledge. These are not direct fact-based questions but judge the students' capabilities to apply the concepts. Case study-based questions will form a significant part of term-1 and term-2 exams this year. Practice of assertion-reason-based, passage-based, source-based and case-based questions will help you move one step closer to perfection by clearing all the concepts in detail and enhancing your critical thinking ability.

6. Wrap up with exam ready!

Once you are done with the thorough preparations of the NCERT syllabus, the time comes for the final wrap up. To make sure you are familiar with the latest pattern and the changed syllabus, start revising the term-1 syllabus with Chapter-wise questions for the term-1 exams.

7. Be attentive about your health

Last but not least, take good care of your health. Eat healthy food, take sound sleep and take small breaks during study hours. Keep your body and brain healthy so that you can do adequate study and feel fresh for the exam.

As per the CBSE circular, the term-2 examinations will be held in March-April 2022. This examination will examine the rest 50% of the syllabus in the subjective pattern. However, if the condition won't allow term 2 can also be an objective exam. If subjective exam happens then a great switch is required in the preparation plan for the term 2 exams. Keep a watch; MTG will be there for Term 2 Exams to give you an Exam Ready Approach.

Prepare confidently for your Term 1 exams and excel in your Term 1 exams.

