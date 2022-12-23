7 top cryptocurrencies to buy before 2023

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/ATK): The fall of numerous significant cryptocurrencies this year was upsetting for many traders and investors in the crypto community.

Notwithstanding, a few cryptocurrency projects have succeeded in breaking out from the pack, attracting the attention of both investors and developers.

In this article, we'll look at seven of them: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Algorand (ALGO), Sandbox (SAND), Polygon (MATIC), Floki Inu (FLOKI), Cronos (CRO), and Decentraland (MANA). In this article, we will discuss what each of these cryptocurrencies aspires to accomplish and why they are worthwhile to include in your portfolio.

Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) is a leading blockchain-based platform that aspires to be a significant payment processor similar to Visa or Mastercard. Algorand (ALGO) was developed to handle many transactions quickly. Algorand (ALGO) creators claim that the platform uses a proof-of-stake-only consensus process. The Algorand platform's native cryptocurrency is called ALGO. Algorand (ALGO) has been predicted to surge in the first quarter of next year.

Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse and game ecosystem that runs on Ethereum. Users can produce and profit from gaming content and in-game assets on The Sandbox (SAND). The Sandbox (SAND) was created to address the problems in the conventional gaming sector, where platforms own and have complete control over all user-generated content. Users are granted complete ownership of their in-game assets by The Sandbox (SAND).



Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a striking cryptocurrency that is poised to achieve enormous popularity. More than USD 10 million has already been raised through the astonishing movement of the cat-friendly community-centred meme currency! Due to their presale techniques, they have established a dependable and stellar reputation in the cryptocurrency community.

They aim to create a self-replicating blockchain environment that improves access to information and current affairs, luring investment and justifying the blockchain hype. They are a community-centered platform that enables its members to network and interact over shared interests and ideas and take important efforts towards charitable projects and NFTs. If you like this project, here is a promo code Ocean901 to win free tokens when purchasing BIG.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is currently a preferred investment opportunity because Instagram promises to support the currency. A real deal using Polygon worth over USD 70,000 was also successfully completed by the world's largest bank, JPMorgan, on a public blockchain.

The enormous triumphs that have been attained and the votes of confidence that have been given to the Polygon system are the main causes of the bullish sentiment that investors have for the future of the Polygon currency.



Just a few well-known companies that have lately expressed interest in the Polygon blockchain include Disney, Starbucks, and Robinhood. Our in-house cryptocurrency experts predict Polygon (MATIC) will be a top-performing coin in 2023, so purchasing some now would be a smart move.

Cronos (CRO)

In addition to being the native token of the crypto.com exchange, Cronos (CRO) powers the payment system for the Crypto.com Pay mobile banking app. Cronos (CRO) is based on the Ethereum blockchain, despite the Crypto.com team's claims that it will be a fully functional blockchain.

Though the Cronos (CRO) chain essentially offers nothing distinctive outside of its impending ecosystems, where the Cronos (CRO) currency does have a few applications, there has been discussion regarding whether there is a need for another independent chain. On the other hand, the sales pitch given to early investors was a standalone blockchain with many bells and whistles. The current price of CRO is USD 0.064682, and the 24-hour transaction volume is USD 45.93M.



Decentraland (MANA)

Virtual reality platform Decentraland provides space for the development of content and applications, as well as for user experiences and revenue generation. The 2017 launch event helped the development team raise USD 24 million during the ICO.

There are categorically only two operational and transactional currencies in this ecosystem: MANA and LAND. ERC-721 LAND tokens can be obtained by burning ERC-20 tokens. The physical environment, where assets can be acquired and events can be broadcast with NFTs-themed content, is perfectly modelled on the Decentraland platform.

Floki Inu (FLOKI)

This platform is a remarkable meme currency that has been generating recognition recently. The goal of the meme coin creators is to turn the project from a "SHIB-type project" into a currency venture that can contend with the leading players in the market.

The project's creators created FLOKI, the Floki Inu token, to establish strategic alliances that would lead to increased use cases and utilization. With these benefits, FLOKI will undoubtedly gain popularity as a meme currency in the upcoming months

