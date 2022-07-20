7 Years of Chhatra Sansad India: From a vision to reality and beyond that will shape the India of tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/ATK): Chhatra Sansad India is an initiative by Zero Hour Foundation started on May 31, 2015, in Vadodara, Gujarat with the idea to provide the youth with a platform to become an element of change.

There is vision to create ethical, spirited, and competent public leadership in the country, which will shape our policies. What started as a movement by and a brainchild of Adv. Kunal Sharma in the city of Vadodara 7 years back has extended its reach across 10 states of India.

Chhatra Sansad India has marked its territory of growth and welfare in the state of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Goa, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. They have associated and engaged with the youth and indigenous communities of mentioned states to work towards a foray of projects that impact the holistic development of the people as well as the society.

Celebrating the completion of 7 years of service, Chhatra Sansad India is proud to accomplish the milestone of serving, engaging, and impacting over 10,00,000 lives * by extending the meritorious outcomes of *800+ initiatives. From 2015 to 2022, they have initiated projects, and campaigns to build a robust youth community that strives for a positive and healthy socio-political ecosystem in India and globally by strengthening our motto of Inform. Ignite. Initiate.



Their aim is to serve the society and nation while positively impacting all developmental interests. Chhatra Sansad over the past years has worked with a multitude of academic institutions, social organizations, socio-political role models, and media professionals to extend the reach of their campaigns like the School of Leadership while imparting leadership skills and soft skills to individuals, hereby, making them a resource for national interests.

Chhatra Sansad during this glorious stint of 7 years initiated a few flagship projects like the Chhatra Sansad Youth Parliament and InternNation Leadership Tour to develop soft skills and leadership skills which are fundamental drivers in moulding the youth into a resource for societal development and nation-building. Projects like Bhasha & Baroda Community Kitchen range from community engagement to food security as well as developing lingual and foundational skills amongst the youth.

Young minds from Vadodara, Gujarat and across the country have come together to actively work towards a positive and meritorious future of society and the nation.

For more visit the website - http://www.csindia.org

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

