75 innovations in 5 years, Jogani Group's commitment on 75th Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/PNN): Jogani Group, a diversified conglomerate and a pioneer in all types of reinforcement fibres and fabrics, is celebrating the upcoming 75th Independence Day in a novel way by committing to 75 innovations in the next five years.

Jogani Group is engaged in the trading, import, and export of technical textiles, engineering fibres, basalt fibres, PVA fibres, green fibres, plaster mesh, and engineering fabrics and other reinforcement products for building, infrastructure and other industries.

"The 75th Independence Day is a big milestone in the proud history of our country, and this reflects in the manner in which the whole country is taking part in the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. At Jogani Group, we are committed to helping a New India and are proud to announce our commitment to 75 innovative solutions for the reinforcement industry in the next five years. We are confident that our innovations and solutions will contribute to the durable, sustainable, and eco-friendly growth of the building and infrastructure sectors," said Mahesh Kumar, Director of Jogani Group.



The team at Jogani Group has already started working with greater zeal to come up with greener and smarter solutions for industrial reinforcement and crack reduction, playing its part in nation-building and taking the Indian economy to new heights of growth.

For more than 17 years, Jogani Group has been providing reinforcement and crack reduction products, solutions and technologies to all types of infrastructure and building projects. Its engineering fibres, engineering fabrics and other reinforcement and crack control products are proven solutions to reduce cracks and improve the durability and service life of construction and infrastructure industries.

Jogani Group has received a number of awards and recognition in this long journey and associated with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Indian Merchants' Chamber, India Chapter of American Concrete Institute, Indian Society of Structural Engineers, and various prestigious national and international bodies.

www.joganireinforcement.com

