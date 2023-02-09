7th edition of The Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Jai Hind College, Mumbai

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsReach): Jai Hind College (Autonomous) situated in South Mumbai recently completed 75 years of its academic excellence and has been an active advocate in championing the desideratum of an entrepreneurial ecosystem by nurturing creativity & innovation which is one of its best practices. Playing a phenomenal role in enhancing this is its Entrepreneurship Cell and Skill Hub, under the guidance of Principal Dr Ashok Wadia. "The summit is contributing to the NEP implementation "said Academic Head and Faculty Chairperson, Dr Rakhi Sharma.

The E-Cell & Skill Hub of Jai Hind College, in association with the Institutions Innovations Council, aims to foster innovation and develop entrepreneurial mindset through consistent re-skilling and empirical learning opportunities.

E - Cell now looks forward to its upcoming Annual Flagship event - The Global E-Summit, happening on the 10th and 11th of February in the premises of Jai Hind College. The Zenith of Creativity and Innovation; it provides networking platforms to young minds through interactions with Industry Experts, Skill-building workshops, Masterclasses and the Startup Competition, where 100+ startups register and pitch their business plans to a series of mentors, hailing from diverse industries.



The Summit went Global in 2020, and has been supported by Governmental, Non-Governmental and International Organisations like Startup India, Make in India, Digital India, Maharashtra state Innovation Society, AWS Activate and various others over the years and has hosted national and international speakers as well.

Partnering with Reputed Organisations like Yes securities and HSBC Bank this year, it is scheduled to feature eminent Corporate Leaders, CEOs and Founders of various successful organisations.

The Student Managing team consists of Student Secretary Pratham Prabhani and Student Joint Secretaries Karishma Kripalani, Yogansh Banthia, Anuja Arya, Sangya Gupta, Aaradhya Sharma, Disha Manek and Teesha Bokadia.

This story has been provided by NewsReach. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsReach)

