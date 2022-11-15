7th Season of "Northeast International Fashion Week 2022" -Promoting Khadi through Fashion

Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 15 (ANI/PNN): Northeast International Fashion Week - 2022 took place on 12th and 13th NOV 2022 in Guwahati. (NEIFW) Northeast International Fashion Week has always been a big buzz in the entire northeast where all aspiring and notable Fashion Designers of India and abroad participate to showcase their exclusive designs for a noble cause. The entire event happened in the new NorthEast Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation complex, Pamohi, Gorchuk, Guwahati. The event was inaugurated by (KVIC) Khadi Village Industries Commission NE Zone Director SUKUMAL DEB, NiponTalukdar, CMD of NKTV and National Award winning Actress from Meghalaya- Sweety Jane Pala.

The opening theme OF NEIFW goes for "Fashion for all" which means apart from designer shows it is amazing platform for kids, teens and ladies who are interested in the line of Fashion. NEIFW is not just another Fashion Event but an Event with always a social cause. The social theme of the event previously was for the Old-Age home; Eye and body organ donations, Plant trees and protects the environment, give shelter and protect the animals along with international NGO PETA and many more animal welfare organisations. This 7th season we have all the best doctors of Assam associated to create awareness for BREAST CANCER along with a seminar and exclusive Khadi fashion show. There were several eye catching fashion sequence promoting KHADI, Handloom & Handicrafts through fashion shows of Handwoven Assamese Gamocha, Sikkim, Arunachal and Nagaland Handlooms. Traditional handwoven clothes symbolize the true spirit of small scale industries of villages and are reflectors of our rich cultural heritage.

NEIFW is also an amazing platform which collaborates with neighbouring countries and people from different cultures, this event is a great platform for the young talents to showcase their talent and win interest worldwide. Most importantly the objective of the event is to create brand awareness among the public and media associated with the fashion industry of the North East. There are also fashion accessories stalls from budding and established entrepreneurs in this event. The 1st day started with NEPAL DESIGNER -JWALA RAJ POKHAREL-SHOWSTOPPER MAMUN Saha and Sanjay bk, DESIGNER FROM NAGALAND -LOPILO LOLO YANTHAN- Showstopper Ms CHEENA Laishram, DESIGNER DEBI DEY -Showstopper NIMA GURUNG - representing India in SriLanka in 2023 ,DESIGNER MEGHALI DAS -Showstopper -NishaTiwari and ZANGMU BHUTIA, DESIGNER SIKHA GOGOI showstopper Famous actress and PRESIDENT of BJP MAHILA MORCHA ANGOORLATA DEKA and Model/actress SUVAM DAS, LAUNCHING show NATURE's WEAVE--FROM NEHHDC (Northeast Handloom Handicraft Development Corporation Launching Event, DESIGNER RIA BARUAH showstopper BIBHA BARUAH, DESIGNER MUNMI SAIKIA Showstopper SHAILI DHAGAT, DESIGNER PURABI BORA-showstopper Actress Shymantika and actor/model Debojit bhattacharya, DESIGNER BENETA GURUNG showstopper Rita Gurung, DESIGNER GITALI DAS /KARABI DAS -Showstopper GEORGIA and Ms MOUSUMI Chakravarty, DESIGNER AFSANA HUSSAIN - showstopper Boby sharma, DESIGNER-MERVELLA (Essence of nature ) by Jugal Bharali and Pakumoni das -Showstopper Dr Smita deb and Actress Fairy Priya, DESIGNER RWISUMWI BASUMATARY showstopper Famous Actor Siddharth Boro and model/actress Priti Thapa, DESIGNER-NIDHI PATNI showstopper NATIONAL AWARD WINNING actress from MEGHALAYA Sweety JANE Pala, DESIGNER JASMINE SULTANA showstopper SANGHMITRA DEKA, DESIGNER PRIYANKA SHARMA- showstopper BAGMITRA Das Chabra, Designer Christina Roy and Designer Anju Borgaohain, DESIGNER -INDRAMANI SINGHA-showstopper MS PUSPITA SINGH,JEWELLERY DESIGNER PAPORI KANWOR BARMAN- SHOWSTOPPER Smita deb/ DAISy Dewri, DESIGNER GITASHREE SHARMAH showstopper Avyarthana & Actor Kapil Das, DESIGNER PANCHI Bora showstopper Actress Dr Zubishmita Saikia, Designs from Design world- showstopper Manika Sinha.



The 7th Season of (NEIFW) Northeast International Fashion Week 2022 had host of Aspiring Fashion Designers from all over northeast states and also from neighbouring countries like Nepal and Bhutan and the 1st day fashion show was opened by very famous prominent Bollywood Designers of India - RAJDEEP RANAWAT who Designs regularly for Bollywood actresses like Kareena Kapoor, Dipaka Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more. Designer Rajdip Ranawat sequence in Guwahati was choreographed by PRASANTT GHOSH.

The magnificent event is powered and hosted by the team of Kreative People - under Prasantt Ghosh, Since 2015- Prasantt Ghosh and his strong team leaders like Sanju Ray, Jiya Sharma, Pinky Das, Thaneswar Rovi, Nidhi Patni, Sidharth Barman and Chirag Baidhave been working rigorously on creating the biggest fashion platform in Northeast India for the future of fashion and integrating the Northeast's rich handloom crafts internationally. Kreative People, the event management group deserves praise for presenting such a vibrant and special evening that will remain etched in the memory of people for years to come. The show had Assamese bridal wear round where top-Of- the- line northeast state models walked down the ramp in traditional mekhelachaddar in paat and muga in a range of electrifying colors - electric blue, gold and silver, lavender, mint, turquoise, mauve, sea green and you name it rich with designs that dominated geometric motifs and ornamented floral weaves and an assortment of jardozi and threadwork. In the following round, svelte models walked on the ramp clad with gorgeous mugasalwar suit to attribute them the looks of queens, while beat music coupled provided a high voltage to the round design by designers. Traditional handwoven clothes symbolize the true spirit of small scale industries of villages and are reflectors of our rich cultural heritage.

Northeast International Fashion WEEK (NEIFW) this year became more enthralling as Prasantt Ghosh, who has revived the legacy of northeast rich handloom crafts globally, is all prepped up to spread social awareness in a new way through fashion. The fashion designer who has led to the creation of a new fashion wave across the world by defining the authenticity of northeast crafts has come up with a theme to support Prasantt Ghosh has worked in shows all over India and countries like Bangladesh, Bhutan, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Nepal and so on. He has also been awarded the Best Fashion Choreographer of Northeast - 2011, Lifetime achievement award from the wife of the Governor -2018 and Northeast Leadership Award - 2015 for his excellent service in the field of Fashion, Textile and Craftsmanship.

NEIFW always targets the domestic/international buyers with the right trends and promotes Northeast Handloom and Handicrafts. NEIFW also has an impressive line-up of designers and models from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. It is a landmark event in the sense that the Northeast is now going to be the latest fashion destination for all designers of the neighbouring regions.

