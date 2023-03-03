8 Altudo experts named Sitecore Most Valuable Professionals

New York/ Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Altudo, an enterprise digital Customer Experience (CX) company today announced that Sitecore®, a global leader in end-to-end digital experience management software has named 8 of its experts as Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). The awardees were among only 137 Technology MVPs, 30 Strategy MVPs and 74 Ambassadors worldwide to be named a Sitecore MVP this year.

Now in its 17th year, the MVP program recognizes professionals who actively share their fascination, knowledge, and expertise with online and offline Sitecore communities to help them best utilize Sitecore products to deliver premier customer experiences.

Selected out of more than 16,000 certified developers and over 30,000 active community participants, the 241 MVPs are truly an elite group. This year's MVPs were selected by a panel of Sitecore employees for the quality, quantity, and impact of the contributions they made in 2022, including the sharing of product expertise and advanced knowledge of the Sitecore platform to support both partners and customers.

"Passion, endless curiosity, strong work ethic, and life-long interest in an occupation is what sets high achievers apart. The Sitecore MVP award is the validation of these attributes in a Sitecore professional, because only a relatively small number of people worldwide have the knowledge, passion, and dedication to achieve and retain the title. We are fortunate to have eight such people at Altudo, helping take our clients to the new heights," said Vasiliy Fomichev, VP of Digital Solutions - DXP, Altudo.

Know more about Altudo partnership with Sitecore: https://www.altudo.co/technology/sitecore





As a platinum partner, Altudo has provided Sitecore solutions to businesses and delivered seamless customer experience to drive growth across digital touchpoints.

"We're pleased that for the seventeenth time, we're honoring experts who have distinguished themselves through their technical acumen and dedication to helping others build great digital experiences," said Dave O'Flanagan, Sitecore chief product officer. "We continue to be impressed by the passion with which the MVPs share their professional and technical expertise and experience with customers and partners. They're an invaluable asset to the global Sitecore community, and we're truly grateful for their unique contributions."

More information about the MVP Program can be found on the Sitecore MVP site: http://mvp.sitecore.com.

Altudo is a global digital business transformation firm, focused on helping clients deliver an exceptional customer experience (CX) through 1:1 personalization & enhanced engagement. We enable this by creating an integrated IT infrastructure across an array of digital platforms in Martech, CMS, commerce, analytics, and other digital solutions, to build a single view of the customer across channels. We have been trusted by 45+ Fortune 500 brands and have received 10+ awards in recognition of our work. Our key partners include Sitecore, Salesforce, Zendesk, Acquia, Drupal, Contentful, BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, SimilarWeb, and Asana. For more information, visit www.altudo.co.

