8 new restaurants to watch out in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): Delhi food and nightlife has never failed to excite its customers with the great dining experience but there was hault during pandemic. Nothing is permanent in this world, and so was the pandemic. It's the time to rejoice as Delhi restaurants have got their life back with the new openings of restaurants like Habibi by khubani, Molecule Noida, ten twenty two and more.

Habibi by Khubani

Adding buzz to Delhi NCR's nightlife scene with a Middle Eastern twist is the scintillating nightclub, Habibi. As you set foot into Habibi, you are instantly transported to a Middle-Eastern tavern with the help of the mystical and breath-taking interiors that exude warmth and allow one to let loose and enjoy themselves. Taking it a notch higher, the club adds a layer of exclusivity within it with its very own speakeasy bar called Yalla. Situated within the walls of Khubani in Andaz Hotel New Delhi, Habibi draws people in with its unique culture of sound. The nightclub is open on Friday's and Saturday's and each night is immersed in a different music genre, which intentionally gears a different and new experience towards experiencing everything from international pop to commercial music.

Speaking about the brand Co-founder Mr Sharad Madan said, "A man paints with his brains and not with his hands," while Co-founder Mr Naresh Madan, said, "I am on a mission to change Delhi's nightlife." The club serves straight liquor for beverages and caters to ages 30 and below and the price for 2 guests is approximately INR 10,000. In the future, Habibi is definitely on its way to becoming the go-to place for the young Gen Z crowd who crave a luxurious experience that is filled with enthralling music, good vibes and exceptional hospitality.

Address & Contact number - Andaz Hotel, New Delhi, 9717061666, 9717061555.

Molecule Noida By Sahil Sambhi

Molecule, the biggest & the coolest bar from Gurgaon & Delhi is landing itself in Noida as India's first place for Gastronomic Adventures and Mixology Masterpieces with an international look Molecule Noida is beautiful display of aesthetics, cosy interiors & happening outdoor & graceful restaurant design with a hint of glamour. Molecule offers a cosmic play of a bespoke Multicuisine experience serving the innovative recipes, all time classics and comfort food. Nestled in Posh Skymark Noida, Molecule is understatedly elegant and generously spaced reflecting an urban chic vibe. The ambience of this all fun SPACE in Noida is as hard to title down as its scope. Without controlling its skill to switch from a relaxed daytime hangout to a refined nightfall space, the environs mirror multi-faceted creativity.

"We have created a blend the likes of which have never seen before, which won't let you go back home. With attentive, friendly & caring service, enjoy generously portioned molecular & modern grubs, tasteful & exciting cocktails, crafted desserts & more amidst a mix of classics & trendy music and a playful vibe at Molecule," concludes Sambhi.

Experience excellence. Experience Molecule. Address & Contact Number - 5th Floor, Skymark 1, Sector 98, Noida, 8743007171, 8743007373.

Rizq - Defence Colony

Rizq, set over three floors with an inside speakeasy bar & cigar room and an exterior lounge with live grills and a fire place, Rizq portrays a classy characterful interior, studded with French windows, chevron brick walls, elegant details and good vibes galore. The place brings the best of contemporary while maintaining its rustic, vintage vibe, making it a perfect blend of class and chic for patrons. Rizq prides itself on its tempting Middle Eastern & European Grills, specially crafted irresistible cocktails, exclusive Shishas. In the kitchen at this restaurant, exclusive tastes emerge. Inspired by European, Mediterranean & Turkish flavours, the delicacies on the menu are delightful in their textures and flavours. If you are looking for a sublime experience on your evenings, look no further than this new spot. It will win the hearts of gourmands, leisure lovers and revellers alike.

Address & Contact Number - Third Floor & Terrace, D-12, Block D, Defence Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110024, +91-813 049 6705/06.

Madame Chutney

The one cuisine which is enjoyed by all generations together is the Street food and Madame chutney is an purely intent to exactly create bonding and food time together. With bright mood lighting, chic seating, pop graphics and vibrant interiors decked with 90's posters, Madam Chutney is the bright cosy restaurant perfect for family outing, kitty parties and bday occasions. Brainchild of passionate foodie brothers Sidharth and Kritarth Jham, Madame chutney brings street specials of India across different states like Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai as well as an interesting collection of regional tiffin.

Address & Contact Number - M-20, 1st floor, Gk-2, M-Block Market, New Delhi, Delhi 110048, 9999386300.



Cafe Delhi Heights DLF Promenade

With the New address in DLF Promenade Vasant Kunj, the further more exciting is also the new look of Cafe Delhi Heights. The brand is living up to the big-hearted expectations, brainchild of Vikrant Batra & Sharad Batra, Cafe Delhi Heights, the all-day casual neighbourhood cafe, always manages to bring thrill, love and artistry on a plate meeting the colourful city palate and never fails to excite with something new outlet to outlet. This outlet has not only got the new looks but also brings the new concept of being the hybrid cafe presenting the different virtues of cafe and lounge by the day and Night.

"Our vision is to redefine the cafe space by making cafe which is aesthetically cafe in its true essence packed with punches of party vibes. CDH Promenade is the perfect place to head to if you are looking forward to experience a playful, fun, casual chill out, unpretentious, and at the same time luxury place to party that will also focus on intimate hospitality and service," concludes Vikrant Batra.



Address & Contact Number - Shop No 302 - 303 2nd Floor DLF Promenade Mall, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110070, 011 4109 9797.

L'Opera Art Cafe at Bikaner House

L'Opera ended the year 2022 on a delightful note, as it launched the latest addition to its collection of French Cafes and Patisseries in the city. Located in an oasis right in the hustle of Delhi, at the hub of culture, this newest outlet is present at the iconic Bikaner House with a most stunning view. Staying true to its name, The Art Cafe is designed with French aesthetics and beauty. On its walls are magnificent pieces of art which instantly draw on to the Cafe. Accompanied by a generous menu consisting of soups including the world-famous Onion Soup, French classics such as Croque Monsieur and Croque Madame, Salads, Quiches, Crepes, savoury meals such as Risotto, Pasta, and Pizza just to name a few, along with its exclusive menu of drinks and desserts, this place is definitely a must visit for all.

Address & Contact Number - L'opera Bikaner House, 099710 05591.

Boccon Cheeni

Nestled in the Posh Golf course Road, Bocconcheeni is the new destination for all the food, music and Nightlife lovers. Restaurant with high energy bar- Bocconcheeni is the first-of-its-kind experience in Gurgaon. The design concept poses with elements of high end open alfresco sitting with hints of European setting look like of Cabanas, Restaurants and high end bar. Bocconcheeni allures one with an unimaginable aura & a classic appeal of elegance. Cabanas on wooden decks & illuminations that glow up the space, make it a restaurant that is modern yet minimalistic. With comforting food, delish cocktail & cosy vibes design be at the perfect spot for the residents, corporates, customers inclined towards anything best, foreign guests - searching for something new in the city. The luxurious and classy design is sure to attract many people with its alluring design of the space, matched with its new tech friendly upgrades.

Boccon Cheeni - 315, Suncity Business Tower, Golf Course Rd, Suncity, Sector 54, Gurugram, Haryana 122002, 9953988542.

Ten Twenty Two

Ten Twenty Two is a classic addition to South Delhi by Mr. Umang Tewari. It is a modern day cafe with an emphasis on ingredients specially curated by our Chefs for the modern generation. Give your taste buds a modern twist with a variety of mixed cuisine around the globe and get ready to travel to the Promised Land where the delightful delicacies never cease to blow you away with flavours and fun.

You'll come, you'll sit, you'll dine, you'll indulge and you'll come back for more because we got food for every mood!

Contact Details - 9811028844, 9811038844

Address: Shop No. 3, 4, 5 DDA market Azad apartments, Sri Aurbindo Marg, New Delhi.

