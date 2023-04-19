87 pc of Indian organisations confident of elevating customer experience in 2023: Report

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Indian business organisations are highly confident in their ability to provide high-quality customer experiences during 2023, a report said.

Despite the recession, as much as 87 per cent of Indian organisations are confident of elevating customer experience (CX) in 2023, according to Verint's annual study -- Verint Engagement Capacity Gap (ECG) Benchmark Diagnostic.

This is the result of the strategic efforts made during the past two years, including using digital engagement channels to improve customer experience. The study further reflected Indian organisations' readiness to deploy the right AI and automation solutions in 2022 which has made their CX and employee experience (EX) journey promising in 2023 and that, they plan to further increase the investments in 2023.



According to the study, 82 per cent were highly effective at implementing or expanding their use of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation for customer engagement during 2022 and added that 89 per cent of respondents responded that the use of digital engagement channels to improve customer experience has been highly effective.

In terms of investment in customer experience, 87 per cent of the respondents plan to further increase investment in overall customer engagement initiatives in 2023.

To move beyond traditional/manual quality processes, 98 per cent of the organisations have already implemented or plan to implement four key solutions -- feedback from customers on the quality of the interaction, automated quality of the text interactions, real-time coaching of the employees and automated quality evaluation of voice recordings.

Anil Chawla, Managing Director, Customer Engagement Solutions, Verint India, said, "Today, we are engaged with almost all the top-tier organisations in banking, retail, e-commerce, etc. Indian organisations' customer readiness is at par or even better than their global counterparts. Indian organisations' CX readiness is reflective of the strategic investments made in areas like AI and automation in the last couple of years." (ANI)

