8th India Smart Utility Week 2022 - An outstanding international conference and exhibition held virtually with participants from sixty-one countries

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): The 8th edition of ISGF's flagship annual event, the India Smart Utility Week (ISUW) 2022, an International Conference and Exhibition on Smart Energy and Smart Mobility was held from 02 - 04 March 2022 on a 3D Virtual Platform.

ISUW 2022 has witnessed the participation of Visionary Leaders, Utility CEOs, Regulators, Policy Makers and Subject Matter Experts from 61 Countries. From the overwhelming feedback received, ISUW 2022 was an astounding success attended by 2744 Delegates including 740 Utility Officials from India and Overseas and 396 eminent Speakers shared their knowledge and ideas.

ISUW 2022 provided an effective platform for virtual interactions during sessions on varied themes such as Digitalization of Utilities and Digitalization Roadmaps; Regulations for the Evolving Green Grid of the 21st Century; Cyber Security for the Digitalized Grids; Power System Flexibility; Electric Vehicles and the Electric Grid and Grid Integrated Vehicles (GIV); Green Hydrogen Mission; Disruptive Technologies and Innovations for Utilities. Special plenary sessions were held on "Evolving Architecture of the 21st Century Grid with Two-Way Power Flows" and "Role of Media in Promotion of Green Energy and Energy Transition to Net Zero".

ISUW 2022 also had 12 Focused Workshops and Roundtables on topics such as Empowering Women in Power and Water Sectors (In Partnership with WePOWER); Workshop on Optimization of Levelized Cost of Green Energy (In Partnership with Schneider Electric); Smart Communication Solutions for Smart Utilities and Smart Cities (In partnership with Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI) and Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC)); Workshop on Live Line Maintenance in Utilities (In Partnership with Hot Line Training Centre and Altec, Inc); Interconnection of Regional Grids in Asia (In Partnership with European Union, SARI/EI, IRADe and USAID); Smart Metering - Rollout Challenges, System Integration Architecture, Smart Meter Operations Centre (SMOC); Electric Cooking (In partnership with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Climate Parliament); Urban Air Mobility Systems Pilots in India (In Partnership with Boeing); Adoption of District Cooling Systems in India (In Partnership with Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) and Asia Pacific Urban Energy Association (APUEA)). Seminars were conducted on Smart City Gas Distribution (In Partnership with Natural Gas Society and India CGD Forum) and Smart Water Distribution. Also, top rated 25 technical papers were presented by respective authors. Bi-lateral Smart Grid workshops with European Union, USA (In partnership with US Commercial Services; USAID and USIBC) and Germany (In Partnership with GIZ, Germany) were conducted at ISUW 2022.

The event also witnessed Inspirational Talks by celebrity speakers such as Anita Sengupta, Professor of Astronautics and Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hydroplane Ltd on the "Future of Electric Planes and Power Systems" hosted by Shoma Chaudhury, Senior Journalist; Talk by Michael Potter, Founder, Geeks Without Frontiers and Senior Fellow, International Institute of Space Commerce on "Accelerating Humanity as a Multiplanetary Species"; and Talk by Samer El Sayary, Architect and Researcher of Outer Space Architecture on "Project Lunar Oasis - Architecture and Energy Systems for Space Colonization". The Valedictory Session was conducted in hybrid format with 6th edition of ISGF Innovation Awards. This year ISGF Innovation Awards were conferred on 39 outstanding innovations and individuals under 12 categories out of 129 nominations received. These awards are given to recognize and promote some of the outstanding innovations by utilities, technology providers start-ups and Visionary Leaders.

ISUW 2022 Conference and Exhibition was inaugurated on 2nd March 2022. The inaugural address was delivered by Hon'ble Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Chemicals and Fertilizers, Shri Bhagwanth Khuba. The dignitaries present at the inaugural ceremony were Richard Schomberg, President - RJSenergy, EDF Fellow and IEC Special Envoy for Smart Electrification; Debasish U Banerjee, Managing Director, CESC Limited; N Venu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy; Deepti V Dutt, Head - Strategic Initiatives, Public Sector, AWS India ( AISPL); Amal Sinha, Executive Director, BRPL and BYPL; Jean-Michel Glachant, Director, Florence School of Regulation; Praveer Sinha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power Company Ltd; Gauri Singh, Deputy Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency; HE Ugo Astuto, European Union Ambassador to India; Ashok Lavasa, Vice-President - Private Sector Operations and Public-Private Partnerships, Asian Development Bank (ADB); Reji Kumar Pillai, President, ISGF and Chairman, GSEF; and Reena Suri, Executive Director, ISGF.

ISUW 2022 conference provided ample opportunities for delegates to engage in intellectually stimulating virtual interactions with other speakers and attendees. ISUW 2022 offered an excellent platform for utility and government officials, regulators, experts from technology providers and academia for networking and experience sharing with their peers from around the globe. Most Indian utilities, regulatory commissions and government departments participated to discuss on the latest developments, trends and technologies. The event was supported by Ministries of Power; NITI Aayog; Jal Shakti; Housing and Urban Affairs; Department of Telecommunications of Ministry of Communications; and institutions such as Global Smart Energy Federation(GSEF), Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI), PHD Chamber of Commerce, ETSI, International Smart Grid Action Network (ISGAN), Central Board Of Irrigation And Power (CBIP), The European Committee for Standardization (CEN), The European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CENELEC), India CGD Forum, Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF), South Asia Regional Initiative for Energy Integration (SARI/EI), Indo- German Chamber of Commerce; and Everything About Water (EAW). 19 reputed Media Houses joined ISUW 2022 as Supporting Media Partners.



In the 3D Exhibition, the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to India through the EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership (CECP) project had set up a dedicated "EU Zone" showcasing technologies, products and expertise from EU Member States, industry associations, projects and companies at ISUW 2022.

ISUW 2022 also played host to 11th EU-India Smart Grid Workshop, being organized in 2 parts. Part A focused on Smart Grid Handbook for India while Part B covered ongoing and prospective projects for Building Energy Communities and Social Innovation, as well as on Interconnection of Regional Grids in Asia. Other country partners who joined ISUW 2022 along with European Union (EU) were GIZ, USAID, US India Business Council, US Commercial Service and Great Britain.

ISUW 2022 was joined by Amazon Web Services as Powered by Partner. BSES Rajdhani Power Limited; BSES Yamuna Power Limited; The Tata Power Company Limited; Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited; Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited, CESC Limited and Indraprastha Gas Limited joined as Host Utilities. Hitachi Energy India Limited joined as Platinum Partner; NEDO, Japan was ISGF Innovation Awards Partner; Gridspertise and Smart Energy Water were the Gold Partners; Fluentgrid Limited, Nanostone Water and Altech were Technology Partners; Schneider Electric, Wi-SUN Alliance, G3PLC Alliance and Nokia were Silver Partners. As part of ISUW 2022, a 3D digital exhibition with features similar to physical exhibition was also organised to showcase latest technology and projects on various domains of Smart Grid from India and around the world. There were 24 exhibitors who exhibited at the event. Overall, ISUW 2022 was an enriching experience for all stakeholders.

India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) is happy to announce that ISUW 2023 will be held from 01-04 March 2023 in New Delhi. For Partnership, Exhibition and Participation queries, please write to isuw@isuw.in. For more details, kindly visit www.isuw.in.

India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF)

ISGF is a public-private partnership initiative of Govt. of India with the mandate of accelerating smart grid deployments across the country. With 180+ members comprising of ministries, utilities, technology providers, academia and research, ISGF has evolved as a Think-Tank of global repute on Smart Energy, Electric Mobility and Smart Cities.

Mandate of ISGF is to accelerate energy transition through clean energy, electric grid modernization and electric mobility; work with national and international agencies in standards development and help utilities, regulators and the industry in technology selection, training and capacity building.

