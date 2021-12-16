9 pc MSMEs closed their operation due to COVID: Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises informed that during an online survey of 5,774 MSMEs in August 2020, it was found that 91 per cent of MSMEs were functional and 9 per cent closed down due to COVID-19 impact.



Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questions, Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Rane told the Lok Sabha, "National Small Industries Corporation Ltd conducted an online survey in Aug 2020, covering around 5,774 MSMEs in 32 States/UTs to assess impact of COVID on MSMEs. It was found that 91% MSMEs were functional and 9 per cent closed down due to the impact."

Meanwhile, the government also said that the RBI does not have state-wise NPA data in MSME sector (ANI)

