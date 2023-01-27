9ja News initiates new massive aggregation service

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/ATK): 9ja News launches a brand new type of search engine specific to news. Users are prompted to enter keywords and the search results are polled and displayed in real-time from many of the leading news services such as Guardian Nigeria, Sahara Reporters, Vanguard News Nigeria, Tribune News, Punch Nigeria, Naija News and Twitter to name a few.

9jaNews reports news in English as the official language of Nigeria is English. Nigeria is a multilingual country, with over 500 languages spoken. Other major languages spoken in Nigeria include Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Fulfulde, Kanuri, Ibibio, Edo, and Tiv.

With our new strategy, which pulls from all of their results and condenses them onto a single results page, we believe we can compete with the major news organizations. According to James Edosa, the creator of 9jaNews, if someone is extremely thirsty for news updates about a particular person or company, they won't miss anything on 9jaNews.Net.



The newly launched free news portal 9ja News, which debuted in February 2013, is enhanced by the freely available new service. The current portal is a time-saving news interface that displays keywords (topics) representing the "collective intelligence" of hundreds of the top news editors and updates daily for numerous mainstream news and blog categories.

9ja News is a Nigerian news website that covers a wide range of topics including politics, business, sports, entertainment, lifestyle, and more. The website is updated daily with breaking news stories from across the country. It also offers opinion pieces, analysis, and commentary from experts in the field. 9ja News also provides readers with the latest updates on local and international events. Additionally, the website also provides readers with access to a variety of social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The 9ja News site, a next-generation real-time news aggregator, enables a faster way to track news headlines across all the most credible news sources. The "collective intelligence" of hundreds of the top news editors is presented in a ground-breaking new interface that significantly cuts down the amount of time required to track popular topics that are making news. The company is led by its founder, Web entrepreneur James Edosa, and it is based in Lagos, Nigeria. James is also the founder of the popular stock message board aggregator, naija news, which launched in 2013.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

