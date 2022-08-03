A bond tightly woven together with sneh - An exquisite rakhi range from Ferns N Petals (FNP)

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): Ferns N Petals (FNP) India's leading new-age gifting brand celebrates the special occasion of Rakshabandhan with Sneh, India's first ever Rakhi brand. Inspired by the traditional Indian art form of Kalamkari, the diverse range of Sneh Rakhi commemorates the indelible bond between siblings.

With artistic packaging, the initiative promotes a Vocal for Local approach. At FNP, the artisans have woven together intricate designs with bright threads and stylish stones to bring to life an elegant range of Silver Rakhi, Lumba Rakhi, Mauli Rakhi, Rudraksh Rakhi, Kundan Rakhi Personalised Rakhi, Family Rakhi, Designer Rakhi and a variety of fun and peppy Kids Rakhi depicting popular animation characters.

FNP has recently rolled out its Sneh Rakhi brand film featuring actor Adah Sharma on prominent digital platforms not only in India but also in the USA, Canada and the UAE in a bid to touch the hearts of millions of Indians settled abroad, to make them a part of the timeless celebration of Rakshabandhan. The exquisite Sneh Rakhi collection is currently available in over 120 countries where customers can place orders from the comfort of their homes.



This year, patrons at FNP get to choose from a wider assortment of traditional gifting range like Rakhi with Chocolates, Rakhi with Sweets along with well-curated hampers made of beautiful handmade Rakhis, confectionaries, dry fruits, gadgets, personalized memorabilia like Mugs, Sippers, Photo Frames. In view of increasing demands from customers for a carefully assorted selection of items that are impeccably packed with personal details, FNP has assembled just the right alchemy of gifts for the special occasion of Rakhi. The brand is also giving away free gift hampers of sweets and chocolates with every Rakhi order.

Anand Shankar, General Manager, Category FNP, said, "The market is teeming with countless players both online and offline selling designer Rakhis and FNP has proudly created a niche segment with its Sneh brand. We are expecting robust growth in volume and value, nearly a 60 per cent jump from the previous year."

He further adds "Rakhi is one of the most important occasions at FNP and we ensure that our patrons have something exciting to look forward to in terms of variety and quality. We have put so much love and thought behind creating this entire product range. Sneh is all about unique design and celebrating a traditional occasion with an impeccable collection of gifts. The market catering to this occasion is largely unorganised and we at FNP have tried to bring a feel-good order to the ecosystem."

Customers looking for novelty items can choose from the widest collection of perfumes, grooming kits, electronic gadgets, toys, games, watches, men's accessories, herbal products, plants and much more from brands like Haldirams, Ferrero Rocher, Cadbury, Amul, Nestle, The Man Company, Hot Wheels, Beardo etc.



With prices starting from INR 199 onwards, order Sneh Rakhi gifts online for siblings using express delivery services.

Providing an assortment of 70k+ products, FNP satisfies upto 6 Million customers assuring timely delivery, great product quality and safe packaging. FNP is also growing its international footprints and is currently operational in the UAE, Qatar and Singapore markets.

Ferns N Petals (FNP) came into existence the year 1994 that has now grown to be the largest gifting portal in India in the last 27 years. The journey started with a single store under the entrepreneurship of Vikaas Gutgutia, which has now emerged as a reputed brand with 12 verticals under the FNP World.

Today, the brand leads the floral, gifting and cakes industry with over 400+ outlets in more than 125+ cities PAN India. Lighthouse India Fund III has recently invested INR 200 crore (USD 27 Million) in the company. Recently the brand joined the most coveted platform International Film Academy Awards 2022 (IIFA Awards), as official Gifting Partners, held in Abu Dhabi.

The 12 verticals are FNP Retail & Franchising: FNP E-commerce - India | UAE (Dubai, Qatar, KSA) | Singapore, FNP Cakes, FNP Venues, FNP Weddings and Events, FNP Floral Touch - UAE, WDH(Wedding Design Hub), Flowers 'N' More, FNP Flagship, FNP Media, Last Journey(into funeral services) and BabyBless (into baby planning services)

