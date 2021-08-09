A crisis as an opportunity for transformation, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at the 10th Convocation of O.P. Jindal Global University

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], August 9 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Over 1,500 students of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) received their Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Doctoral degrees at the 10th Convocation Ceremony and Founder's Day of the University.

To honour this moment in the lives of the graduating students of the university, especially at a time when students are unable to access campuses across the globe, JGU went the extra mile to organize a one-of-a-kind virtual Convocation Ceremony.

This event was made inspirational and memorable for the students by the presence of the Chief Guest, Shri Amitabh Kant, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Niti Aayog, who delivered the Convocation Address, as well as the Founding Chancellor and Benefactor, O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal.

Congratulating the graduating students and inspiring them to evolve into responsible leaders Amitabh Kant said, "As you step out into the world with your degrees, it will be a very different world than the one we were accustomed to. Today we need very determined and passionate young people who are capable of taking many challenges that have been brought about by the disruption of the pandemic. A crisis is an opportunity and you need to take challenges head-on and bring about a transformation instead of getting demotivated. This is the age of disruption. Today India is witnessing a phenomenal growth story, driven by technology and young entrepreneurs. We add a new internet user every three seconds in India with over 700 million internet users. Our consumer digital economy is expected to become USD 800 billion by 2030."

Continuing to emphasize the significance of technology in the future, Amitabh Kant also said, "The internet is the biggest enabler for businesses to interact with customers globally. The intersection of the internet and e-commerce has created a robust ecosystem for Indian products to thrive in. Indian startups are projected to raise more than USD 13.7 billion this year. Already 15 startups have made it to the Unicorn status in the first six months of 2021. Technology and data are key enablers of our success. You are very fortunate to study at India's top private university recognized for its international rankings. As you embark on your journey, the future lies in the sunrise areas of growth. Whilst you will have a vast number of opportunities available, the key lies in your ability to leverage technology, irrespective of the profession you choose. As India moves from being data-rich to data intelligence, it will use machine learning and artificial intelligence to find solutions to a vast number of challenges."

The Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Naveen Jindal went onto pay homage to his father Shri O.P. Jindal, in whose memory this institution was set up on this day 12 years ago. As a part of the Chancellor's Address, Naveen Jindal said, "I am delighted to welcome you to the 10th Convocation Ceremony and the Founder's Day of JGU. It is a very special day for me as it marks the 91st birth anniversary of my father Shri O.P. Jindal in whose memory the university was established. Shri O.P. Jindal demonstrated his commitment to the development of the country by setting up path-breaking industries and took great interest in establishing educational institutions for the public good, especially education of the girl child. My father did not have formal education, but his innovative spirit was truly inspiring. The last year has been challenging for our students due to the pandemic as we had to move to online classes and each one of you has demonstrated resilience and commitment to pursue your academic goals. It is a very proud moment for all of us as over 1,500 students are graduating from JGU today. I wish you all the success."

Recognizing the hard work, determination and perseverance of the students especially during the challenging times of the ongoing pandemic, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of O. P. Jindal Global University, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar said, "Last year, we were faced with one of the most unfortunate and unprecedented crises of our time. It required an overnight digital transformation to ensure institutional resilience and academic continuity. Putting all our forces towards this mission, JGU embraced technology and achieved completion of over 20,000 online classes in 2020. Today, the most significant outcome of our efforts is that our graduating students have displayed their commitment to their academic pursuits even in these challenging times. The achievement across this year particularly outlines the adaptability and the extraordinary ability of our students to overcome trials and tribulations, and underscores the strength of their character and courage of conviction."



He went on to emphasize the importance of gratitude and a unique concept called 'Ubuntu' to the students and said, "Whatever you do henceforth in your life, always remember that small acts of courage, kindness, empathy and courtesies of the heart will make a great difference to those around you. Success is most often not meaningfully measured in more conventional notions of status, titles and wealth, but in these ordinary acts of humanity."

Appreciating the efforts of the entire JGU community in reaching new heights of excellence despite the limitations during last year, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar added, "Our collective efforts have culminated in JGU being recognized as the Number 1 Private University in India by the prestigious QS World University Rankings. We have also made steadfast progress in school-level rankings - The Jindal Global Law School has been ranked as India's Number 1 Law School and also ranked as the world's 76th best Law School by the QS World University Rankings by Subject. The Jindal Global Business School's BBA (Hons.) programme has been ranked 3rd in India among 125 such programmes that were ranked by the coveted Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2021. I am also proud to share that in 2020, JGU was recognized as an `Institution of Eminence' by the Ministry of Education, Government of India."

He also went onto extend his gratitude towards the Founding Chancellor and Benefactor of the University, Naveen Jindal for his faith and conviction in JGU that has enabled India to evolve into providing the youth with a world-class opportunity of higher education in Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities.

The Convocation Ceremony included the presentation of Gold, Silver and Bronze medals to meritorious students and the awarding of degrees to the students of the Schools of Art & Architecture, Banking & Finance, Journalism & Communication, Liberal Arts & Humanities, Government & Public Policy, International Affairs, Business and Law, and the students of the Institute of Behavioural Sciences.

This was followed by heartfelt speeches by student representatives who expressed their deep gratitude towards the University and members of their family for enabling them for their future aspirations.

At the culmination of the Convocation Ceremony, the Registrar of JGU, Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik delivered the Vote of Thanks and said, "On this momentous occasion of the 10th Convocation Ceremony and the Founder's Day of O.P. Jindal Global University, I take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog, for gracing the occasion. His presence demonstrates his commitment to the cause of higher education. His inspiring address will motivate the students to excel in their chosen careers, leading to nation-building. I also thank our Honourable Chancellor and Benefactor, Naveen Jindal, for his visionary leadership, guidance and support for JGU which has acquired a well-deserved reputation globally. JGU stands as a testament to the values espoused by Shri O.P. Jindal who always believed that education, access and opportunities could change the world and that students go on to become change-makers."

This story is provided by OP Jindal University.


