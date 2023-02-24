A Fashion Show, Pick-up Lines, and the 'Big Fight' Dominate Week 3 of Rusk Media's Playground Season 2

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Week 3 of Season 2 of Playground - a Rusk Media production that is also India's first gaming entertainment show - has gone by and this one was packed to the brim with fun, with a dash of tension and suspense thrown in. There's nothing better than a contest to get one's competitive juices flowing, and the show's participants were eager to show off both their fashion 'sense' and 'sense' of humour.

In Week 3 of Playground S2, fashion was very much part of the menu. The house became a venue for a fashion activity in which contestants were tasked with creating outfits. Each put their best foot forward in an attempt to impress the judge, Uorfi Javed. Things got more serious when Uorfi put Monu on the spot, confronting him about some of the stuff he had said about her to the media.

Another contest - 'BoAt Paas Aao Na'- saw participants being challenged to come up with the best pick-up line, which gave rise to moments both witty and laugh-out-loud funny. Meanwhile, Abdu Rozik, who was adjudicating, was more than happy to assume another responsibility: that of love guru for the contestants.



Then there was the 'gaming entertainment' event of the year, Saturday Night Fight (SNF), which is Playground's newest IP. In Saturday Night Fight, the two top teams battle it out for a prize of Rs. 1 lakh, instead of contending for Rumbles (the Playground currency). There was a slight twist in the SNF of Week 3 which only added to the drama, as ScoutOP looked to surprise the biggest Esports player of all, Mortal.

Commented Mayank Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Rusk Media, "Playground is as much about variety and surprises as it is about the contestants and their relationships. Really, you never know what to expect in any episode! So, in Week 3, we had people in the house trying to get creative, by acting out their fashion-designer dreams and maybe imagining that day when they'll be up on stage making audiences laugh. To top off an eventful and entertaining week, ScoutOP dared to take on Mortal, the daddy of E-sports. It was compelling stuff!"

Rusk Media is a full-stack 'Gen-Z first' digital entertainment company whose premium content studio delivers social and OTT video IPs and a social UGC-gaming platform. Rusk's Playground brand is India's largest gaming entertainment IP.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

