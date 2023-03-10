A French Culinary Journey awaits you at a new address: PAUL at Select CITYWALK New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): PAUL, the globally acclaimed French restaurant, is now open at Select CITYWALK, Delhi's most admired shopping center. The latest launch is an addition to a growing food and beverage portfolio for Select CITYWALK, which has recently witnessed multiple new national and international brands opening their doors for patrons. PAUL, which is known for its overall ambience, meticulous service, and French cuisine will be launching with an exclusive menu, specially crafted for Select CITYWALK. This will be their fourth outlet in Delhi-NCR as they expand to more locations.

PAUL, has been known for its signature menu, inspired by European cuisine, with a focus on the freshest and finest ingredients, sourced locally and internationally. It's a perfect place for you to indulge yourself in a tasteful palette of coffee, hot chocolate, viennoiseries, salads, soups, crepes, quiches, sandwiches, pizzas, pasta, risottos, and a lot more delicacies with an artistic twist. Furthermore, the brand focuses on and adheres to the philosophy of 'Eating Well'. They use all-natural raw materials, free from additives and artificial colours. The vision of the brand is to create heartfelt moments around healthy, quality, and swoon-worthy items.

Commenting on the launch, Yogeshwar Sharma, CEO & Executive Director Select CITYWALK said, "We are delighted to launch PAUL at Select CITYWALK and bring their signature cuisine to the shopping center. In the past year or so, the brand has earned a stellar name and has great consumer affinity. Our aim has always been to offer a diverse curation in hospitality to our visitors and PAUL is distinctive in it's offerings. Partnering with such brands to create exclusive and authentic experiences allows us to keep the experience fresh for all our visitors

Payal Singh, Head of Marketing - PAUL said, "PAUL has 133 years of French lineage that embodies rich history and tradition. With the expansion of our business, we are thrilled to bring the taste of France to our customers in India. We are known for our bakery, pastries, viennoiserie, and other iconic French dishes, and we are here to restore PAUL's traditional taste with new inventions. With this launch, we hope to serve South Delhi's most dynamic and happening neighbourhood. Whether it's a romantic dinner, an intimate celebration, or a casual meal with friends, PAUL is the perfect destination. We are confident that this restaurant will be recognised as one of the most prestigious and premium French casual dining establishments in the entire Northern Territory. We invite everyone to embark on a culinary journey through the heart of France by visiting our new outlet at Select CITYWALK, Saket.

Bon appetit!

PAUL® , established in 1889, is a French chain of bakery, cafe, and restaurant established in 1889 in the town of Croix, in the Nord of France. It specializes in serving authentic French and European cuisine. Paul Bakery Cafe operates under Cogent Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. in India, an associate of Stellar Concept Pvt. Ltd., a leading retail F&B house in India.



Select CITYWALK is India's most admired, upscale, and responsible Shopping Centre. Select CITYWALK has carved out a niche for itself in the retail revolution for India's discerning shoppers over the last 14 years.

The premier Shopping Centre has revolutionised the shopping scene in Delhi NCR by establishing a new lifestyle and shopping milestones for its customers. The majority of international brands have launched or made their Indian debut through Select CITYWALK. More than 192 renowned Indian and international brands, including Ted Baker, Skechers, Dior, Bateel, Muji, Chanel, Good Earth, Kiehl's, Decathlon, Zara, H&M, Bath & Body Works, L'affaire, Onitsuka Tiger, Fabindia, Nineteen 78, Soul tree and many others, are housed in the shopping centre. The Shopping Centre, which is ISO certified, audited, and committed, is a leader in environmental administration, with zero waste and water discharge.

