A Hitachi checklist for buying your next AC

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Buying an air conditioner is an important decision, especially in hot and humid climates. The right air conditioner can keep your home cool and comfortable but choosing the right model can be overwhelming. In this blog, we'll guide you through a checklist for buying your next air conditioner and provide a detailed look at the features of the Hitachi Inverter AC Series.

Checklist for Buying Your Next Air Conditioner

Room size: The first and most important factor to consider when buying an air conditioner is the size of the room where it will be installed. A room that is too big for your air conditioner will result in inefficient cooling, while a room that is too small will overwork the unit, leading to higher energy bills.

Energy Efficiency: Look for an air conditioner with a high SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating, as this will result in lower energy bills and reduce your carbon footprint.

Noise Level: An air conditioner that is too loud can be disruptive to your daily life. Look for models with low decibel levels, especially if you plan to install the air conditioner in a bedroom.

Features: Consider features such as programmable thermostats, sleep modes, and auto-restart functions that can enhance your experience and save energy.

Brand reputation: Choose a brand with a proven track record for reliability and customer satisfaction.

Hitachi Inverter Air Conditioner is a right fit

The technology of Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has been well-known for making life comfortable and harmonious worldwide for several years now. Their precise Japanese engineering ensures that no details are overlooked to create a masterpiece.

Let's look at some of the compelling reasons to invest in all new range of Hitachi Inverter ACs:

1. Ambience light:

Enjoy the comfort you seek with the brand's Ambience light feature. Enjoy the comfort of an environment where the temperature is just perfect. With the highest level of craftsmanship, Ambience light is an immersive display on Hitachi AC and colours are soothing that ideally tune-in with your taste for temperature.



Know your environment be it cool, comfort or warm with Ambience light feature by Hitachi Cooling & Heating India. It has three specific colors:

- Cool Ambience (Set Temp: 16~23 °C): The blue color display shows the coolness of the environment. When the AC temperature is between 16 ~ 23 °C, the ambience light shows blue colour signifying a cool and peaceful environment.

- Comfort Ambience (Set Temp: 24~27 °C): The green color display signifies comfortable surroundings. When the AC temperature is between 24 ~ 27 °C, the ambience light shows green color representing that the surrounding is neither too hot, nor too cold, just seamlessly comfortable.

- Warm Ambience (Set Temp: 28~32 °C): The red color show denotes the warmth of the environment. When the AC temperature is between 27 ~ 30 °C, the ambience light becomes red representing a warm and cozy surrounding.

2. Iconic Wave Design:

The new stunning artistic wave design inspired by natural wave form accentuates the aesthetics and complements the sheer white flat panel of the air conditioner and blends effortlessly with the surroundings.

3. iceClean:

This is an innovative self-cleaning operation that freezes the dirt & dust accumulated on the heat exchanger, which is then melted and flushed away removing the dust and dirt away and improves the air quality and creates a healthier environment.

4. airCloud Home:

Hitachi airCloud Home allows you to remotely monitor and control your system from a single app through your smartphone, digital device or voice assistant on your mobile for conveniently managing temperature. It includes the Smart Fence feature. Connect your AC to your geolocation with the smart-fence feature and enjoy effortless benefits of scheduling AC on/off before you arrive/ after you leave your space.

5. Xpandable+:

Hitachi Cooling & Heating India offers Xpandable+ Inverter ACs which can enhance their compressor's rotation per minute (RPM) automatically, as and when needed, according to the precise weather conditions outside and load necessity inside the room. Its technology sprouts from Hitachi's Tropical Inverter Technology that uses Seamless Cascade Vector DC Inverter System which offers improved performance as compared to any other non-tropical Inverter AC.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

