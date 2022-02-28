A home-grown brand with an exemplary story - Kajaria

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ranked as India's number one Tile company, Kajaria's brand story is enthusiastically inspiring.

While most stories of successful brands are impelling, Kajaria's is genuinely stimulating because of its dramatic growth rate.

It is not an age-old company with a legacy to rest upon. Starting in 1985, Kajaria is not more than three decades old. Making humble beginnings, the path traversed by the brand so far has been about innovations, strategizing, winning clients, and retaining them optimally. Kajaria is an indigenous brand started by a visionary Ashok Kajaria, the Chairman and Managing Director of Kajaria.

Accomplishments

The achievements narrate the story themselves. It is for everyone to see. Rising literally from the dust, the company takes pride in its humongous manufacturing capacity. Ten production plants spread across three Indian states - Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh. The company has eight tile plants, one faucet plant, and one sanitaryware plant. The company's total production capacity is 70.40 million sq. meters per annum.

The company is the eighth largest tile manufacturing company globally. It is also the only Indian tile company that has won the accolade of Superbrand twelve times consecutively. It is a distinction only sixty brands in India have achieved so far.

Kajaria has received numerous international awards and recognition, including the Most Promising Brand of Asia in the Premium Tiles category based on data collated by iBrand 360. The trust built over the years comes from the brand's commitment to quality and standardization, through and through. The company has invested handsomely in getting accreditation from the world's best bodies, including ISO - 9001:2008, ISO - 14001, ISO - 22000:2005, and ISO - 50001:2011. The company has also received the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Homes certification for engaging in green building practices.

The story so far encompasses organic growth.



In 1985, Ashok Kajaria collaborated with Todagres of Spain to agree on technical knowledge transfer and training. The first plant was set up at Sikandarabad in Uttar Pradesh in 1988. Over the years, new plants were opened to increase production capacities phenomenally.

Later in 1999, both his sons, Chetan Kajaria and Rishi Kajaria, joined the company. Kajaria has grown by leaps and bounds as it strengthened its market intelligence. Based on market insight, the company started its import division, where it garnered vitrified tiles to meet the increasing demand for this product line in India. The tiles were imported from Spain, Italy, and China. Later the company opened its own vitrified tile manufacturing unit in India to cater to its customers.

By 2016, the brand signed in Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's top actor, as its brand ambassador. The tagline,' Desh ki mitti se bani tile se Desh ko banate hain' etched an indelible impression on every patriotic Indian's mind. In 2017, Anushka Sharma was endorsed for sanitary and faucets range, Kerovit, and in 2018, Ranveer Singh joined the bandwagon as the official brand ambassador of Kajaria plywood. In 2021, Ranveer Singh joined forces with Anushka Sharma on the Kerovit campaign.

A brand that leads from the front

1600 dealers, including 400-plus exclusive Kajaria showrooms across the length and breadth of the country, translates into the brand's tiled footprint in the domestic landscape. The lives of three thousand plus individuals and their families are intertwined with the brand's growth. The brand offers five major product lines - ceramic wall and floor tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, polished vitrified tiles, Kerovit faucets & sanitaryware, and Kajaria plywood and laminates ensure product choices for customers across varied socio-economic backgrounds.

Kajaria exports its innovative products to 25 countries as a leading tiles company globally. The brand is now present in almost all the world continents and is reckoned by customers for its top-quality, resilient, aesthetic range of tiles, faucets, and plywood.

It, nonetheless, is not the end of the road for an indigenous brand that is an exemplary showcase of grit, determination, and success. It is the beginning. With its corporate achievements, Kajaria has been equally committed to Corporate Social Responsibility. From the conservation of natural resources to contributing meaningfully to the Swach Bharat mission, promoting sports and rural development, CSR has been weaved into every dimension of Kajaria's existence.

It is a story that every Indian is proud of because the 'Made In India' sentiments are proven by brands like Kajaria, time and again.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


