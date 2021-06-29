A Journey with TrippyXperience

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): It seems like another lockdown is in place, as this time the Covid-19 pandemic is being much more brutal and staying a week or two at home can let you live many more years, wherever you wish.

However, I am not going to tell you what you can do while staying indoors, but I am here to talk about what to do outside when this pandemic is over. Yes, I am here to give you the taste of the forbidden fruit - Travelling. I know you are getting bored and irritated being at home. But have you given a thought to where will you go or what will you do after all this is over? And the most important question - with whom? Oh, you haven't given it a thought. Don't worry as I bring to you "TrippyXperience," where strangers become family.

Back in early December 2019, a guy thought to himself why it was so easy for people to connect over any social media platform with such confidence than in real life. And this thought gave birth to this organization which today is known as TrippyXperience. The main motive behind it was to connect people offline and see the world around them together.

While talking to Bulletnews, Parikshit Chugh (Founder) revealed that TrippyXperience was the initial vision he had in mind, which is now being nurtured by Mohd Ahmed Shareef (Co-founder) as well. While interviewing Parikshit, he told us that he wanted to create a foundation where people can connect over a trip while having the best time of their lives. Hence the name TrippyXperience. And from the name, you can figure it out for yourself that TrippyXperience will empower you with such adventures and times of your life that will be breathtaking every time you think of it. Not just the experience of backpacking into the wilderness but riding through a desert or dancing under the stars with TrippyXperience is just overwhelming.

Having a vacation and travelling with your friends and family is not a new concept. So, what is different about TrippyXperience that makes them so special, you ask? Well, I am delighted to share with you, their trademark. TrippyXperience is a platform for strangers from different backgrounds and places to meet and indulge with one another over a time interval of an epic journey of exploration and adventure.

No matter if you want a break from seeing all those dull corporate faces at the office, or you want a short escape from your partner/family; Or if you are a solo traveller making friends along the way. TrippyXperience is all that you need, from transportation to accommodation to food to sightseeing to planning fun activities. Everything is on them. All you need to do is chill and learn more about your new mates.

To date the events organized by Trippy are mentioned below:

Ooty

Goa

Secret Santa - Christmas Meet

Goa & Gokarna

Manali

Parikshit shared with us the experience of their first tour, and in his words it was Trippy. For the first trip, they went to Ooty, a hill station in Tamil Nadu, which was a great success; then they made their way to Goa until the lockdown of 2020 halted the pace of every human being in India.

Parikshit told us that this was a difficult time for TrippyXperience, as they were flooded with challenges, but they didn't give up. And the entire 2020 went through hardcore research in the traveling industry and how to make it more comfortable, yet engaging.

Meanwhile, during the second trip to Goa, Parikshit met Ahmed and he turned out to be the closest friend that Parikshit never had. He helped out Parikshit a lot during this trip and finally, in December 2020 he came forward to join TrippyXperience and wanted to invest his time in this organization to take its success to another level.

Since Ahmed had already proved his skills and great sense of management along the way. He was welcomed with a warm hug as the Co-founder of TrippyXperience. And in January 2021, for their third trip, they went to the abode of Gods- Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Moreover, this time, Ahmed was credited for the success of the Manali trip as he single-handedly took care of almost 99% of the operations, as described by the founder of TrippyXperience. Furthermore, when you have trip hosts like Piyush Mishra and Akshay Agarwal a sense of safety and adventure is added by itself with their immense amount of experience in travelling.

When you talk with the hosts of the team, they described the best part of the job is when you meet new people from different regions, you get the taste of another heaven. And the stories around the campfire are always fun. People coming from different backgrounds such as Business, Law, Investment, Banking, Art, Music, Photography, Freelancing, and what not come together, and the bond created over these journeys lets you on another beautiful trip to friendship in real life. And a friend in need is a friend indeed.

Furthermore, what Parikshit was most amused about was the fact that how strangers can become family. He explained that the bond they built over the journey didn't end there, but it bloomed afterward and that is the ultimate goal of TrippyXperience.The idea is to help people to connect with nature and people over a journey. Hence, TrippyXperience is always happy to welcome all genders, ages, or backgrounds.

Moreover, they are very particular about women's safety and there is a medical person always present with the team. So, you don't need to worry a bit about anything as their hospitality will blow your mind. Don't trust me? No issues, you can go ahead and check out their Instagram page- TrippyXperience™ for yourself and see for yourself, what you are missing. I would suggest you get in contact with them as soon as possible so that you can book the next TrippyXperience and can escape from this grasp of the materialistic world and see the beauty of nature and friendship, as it should be.

