A month of change: Social experiment conducted by actor Prashil Rawat to introduce fitness into people's life

Successful completion of the Free Fitness Drive, "A MONTH OF CHANGE", organized by the 72 Hours: Martyr Who Never Died" fame Prashil Rawat in May 2022, evoked promising results for the participants. Estimating the positive ramifications, Prashil seeks to continue his social experiments and devise a perfect fitness program ensuring a lock shock and barrel effectiveness.

In the contemporary age, a sedentary lifestyle has had atrophic implications for the health of many individuals. Studies have indicated that there is a staggering decline in the mental and physical health of individuals today, especially in the workforce sector. This very aspect was the key motivator for Prashil Rawat, a businessman, actor, and fitness influencer based in Dehradun, to organize a fitness drive. Prashil decided to conduct this social experiment to further his belief in making fitness a non-pedantic aspect of any individual's life.

DRIVE MOTTO "FITNESS FOR ALL" SERVED TO INVITE PEOPLE FROM ALL WALKS OF LIFE

While the initial proposition called for the involvement of only workforce individuals, a reconsideration and word of advice from the teammates made Prashil change the initial course of action, opening the programme to people belonging to all walks of life. "The element of surprise was that out of the 50 volunteers, 30 were housewives, which changed my approach expansively", informed Prashil.

Prashil and his team noted that the sedentary lifestyle is not just restricted to the people belonging to the working class. Many homemakers experience a low-activity lifestyle. Standing for long hours washing utensils or cleaning might be daunting, but scientifically it doesn't help with body movement and hence is not as effective as a workout. When the volunteer list was finalized, the team had to make certain tweaks in the plan to accommodate the lifestyle of the homemaker class.

A MONTH OF CHANGE

Prashil commenced the fitness drive on the morning of 01/05/2022 with eight expert team members, namely:-

- Kikatoli khehuto kiba ( fitness influencer )

- Aayush Sangal ( investor and hotelier )

- Vasvee Sangal ( nutritionist)

- Amber Sharma ( athlete )

- Paras nayal ( athlete and mma fighter )

- Salmaan Ansari( realestate Constructer )

- Sparshi K Rodrigues ( dentist)

- Prerna Singh Pawar ( yoga practitioner)





A group of 50 volunteers initially participated in the drive. Prashil and his team had churned out a rigorous diet and workout routine for an entire month which was categorized from beginners to well experienced. Volunteers were handed out a detailed copy of their diet and exercise plan. Workouts were scheduled to be carried out in a group in the presence of all the volunteers and team members involved in the project.

"It is a well-known fact that Fitness is 80 per cent diet, but it doesn't indicate that one should stop eating", says Prashil Rawat. Taking into consideration the fact that not everyone has the resources or time to follow a very intricately created diet plan with ingredients that burn a hole in one's pocket, the diet plan created by the team was designed to complement everyone's current lifestyle. The key factors that Prashil included in the diet plan were:-

1. Portion Control

2. Healthy Food Replacements

3. More Protein and Fibre

4. More Water

5. No Cheat Meals

"Our main goal in the diet plan was to include everyday meals but with a healthier approach. We also gave advice about meal prep and taught some easy healthy recipes to the volunteers", explained Prashil.

PRIORITISING AN IMPECCABLE WORKOUT STRATEGY

Out of all the other aspects of the fitness drive, a workout strategy was the key focus for Prashil Rawat. "Many people give up on their health and fitness journey because they do not enjoy working out. We are humans and our bodies are designed to be active. Modern-day technology has made life way easier and the result is an increase in obesity levels across the globe", explained Prashil Rawat.

To make the workout routine more appealing, the team decided to diversify the activity chart by introducing innovative workout styles. Organizing a thrilling weekend adventure trip was also a part of the plan. "On the first weekend of our program, we decided to start with a light adventure of Rishikesh River Rafting to just pump up the adrenaline and make people excited for the program. On our last weekend, we went for Nag Tibba Trek, and I must say, everyone was surprised by how easily they were able to complete the trek," informed Prashil.

PROMISING FEEDBACK

The feedback garnered from the project declared it a success. Rajni, a homemaker said," I am so glad that I came across this amazing drive and took the courage to participate. I have not felt this good in years".

Out of the 50 volunteers, 41 stuck to the plan and completed the drive with Prashil and the team. "I feel ecstatic about the success of the program, never imagined it to be this fruitful. For future, I plan to target a certain section of people for my fitness drives", informed Prashil.

