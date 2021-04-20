"A natural alliance" Global ayurvedic skincare brand Shankara, now at Good Earth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shankara was founded in 2001 with a vision to modernize and popularize ayurvedic skincare and launched three years ago in India.

After a successful stint globally, the manufacturing of the products commenced in Bangalore in 2018. By the end of this year they are looking at manufacturing all Shankara products in India and will even start exporting them to other Asian countries.

An International award-winning beauty and wellness brand that draws from the age-old principles of Ayurveda to create a line of 100 per cent natural skin-care products that blend the Ayurveda herbs from the East and the modern Actives from the West. Shankara has won the Best Ayurveda Line at the American Spa Awards in 2020. Shankara has seen a triple digit growth for sales in skincare through the pandemic via E-Commerce.

Astha Katpitia, India Head for Shankara says, "We are proud to use ingredients that are responsibly and locally sourced. We are dedicated to making sustainable choices to keep our planet green and vibrant and support others wellbeing by bringing peace to the mind, love to the heart and food for the skin."

The brand has tied up with Good Earth, a name synonymous with exclusivity, luxury and the very best of Indian-made and Indian crafted products to retail their range of products in stores across the country.

Speaking about the collaboration, Astha Katpitia states, "It is our pleasure to partner with a prestigious brand like Good Earth and we look forward to bringing the best to their clientele in time to come."

Anita Lal, Founder of Good Earth also says, "The natural skincare brand Shankara is created with positive intent and that comes through in the level of quality and purity of each product. Skincare brands at Good Earth are carefully curated and we only offer skincare that we believe in and can trust."

With its focus on and promotion of natural products and sustainability, the Good Earth brand is the ideal partner to showcase Shankara's top-of-the-line Ayurveda inspired products. Both brands share a commitment to ethically sourced ingredients and products, supporting small producers and providing their customers with a unique and unforgettable experience.

Shankara's products are all handcrafted in small batches in the brand's own manufacturing facilities using only natural oils, herbs and 100 per cent active ingredients through methods like cold extraction and processing without heat to maintain the purity and efficiency of each element.

The products are also made using an enhanced delivery system and are both pH balanced and enriched with oxygen to make them more effective and to enhance their results.

Shankara is dedicated to providing its customers with holistic wellness solutions that combine the best of ancient knowledge and ingredients with modern science resulting in a range of fast-acting and result-oriented products to nourish the skin, hair and body.



Adds Astha Katpitia, "At Shankara, we believe in a world where natural beauty is celebrated. Our offerings seek to nourish the body, mind and spirit to promote an overall sense of well-being."

Shankara products are made by meditators, in a positively charged environment. The products are also stored under high frequency, energy chants which increase the potency and positivity of our products.

Shankara contributes its profits to fund global non-profit humanitarian projects by the Art of Living and IAHV:

Girl Child Education

Women Empowerment

River Rejuvenation

Waste Management

Shankara is available at Good Earth in Mumbai (Lower Parel), Chennai, Bangalore & Hyderabad.

