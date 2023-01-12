A Nellore patient with a rare heart condition Dextrocardia with Situs Inversus successfully operated at Medicover Hospitals

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): A Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) was performed on a 47-year-old person whose heart is on the right side of the chest (Dextrocardia) at Medicover Hospital in Nellore successfully. The doctors at Medicover Hospitals, Nellore, have successfully performed complex and rare heart operations, demonstrating how our country's healthcare infrastructure is far superior and more advanced than ever.

Medicover Hospitals has earned global recognition and a place on the list of hospitals that have successfully completed surgery for a rare disease called Dextrocardia with Situs Inversus, which affects one in every 10 thousand people. This type of surgery has been performed 37 times worldwide, with this being, the 38th at Medicover Hospitals and the 5th in India. It is remarkable that Medicover Hospital is ranked 14th in the world for off-pump beating heart surgeries.

This case is about 47-year-old Tirupathi Reddy from Nellore, who visited Medicover Hospital in Nellore with chest pain. On examination, he was diagnosed with a rare disease called Dextrocardia with Situs Inversus, a condition in which the heart is present on the right side. He also had heart-related problems in the past and had a cardiac angioplasty 8 years ago.

Tirupathi Reddy's case was taken up by Dr Trilok, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Medicover hospitals who performed coronary angiography confirming that a shunt is blocked and decided to do a bypass procedure. Dr Trilok and his medical team successfully completed the operation successfully despite the fact that it had to be done in a complicated, off-pump beating heart bypass way. The patient recovered completely after 5 days of surgery and was discharged from the hospital.

Maheswara Reddy, Vice President of Medicover Hospitals, and Dr Ganesh, Center Head, attended a press conference on Monday to explain the patient's condition and how the surgery had received global recognition. Situs Inversus is a condition in which the organs that should be on the right side are on the left side, and organs that should be on the left side are on the right side. He said that Tirupathi Reddy's heart is on the right side in this case. It is said that heart diseases rarely occur in such people, and even if they do, only a few people need surgery.



Dr Trilok explained that his team successfully performed bypass surgery on the patient using the off-pump beating method and said, "It is because of the availability of an experienced medical team and staff, along with modern technology, that we were able to perform such unusual treatments successfully at Medicover Hospital."

Patient Tirupathi Reddy thanked Dr Trilok and his medical team for successfully operating on him and giving him back to his normal life.

Medicover is the leading multispecialty hospital chain in India. It is one of the largest healthcare providers in Europe with a significant presence in India. The Group provides a broad spectrum of healthcare services and has an extensive network of clinics, hospitals, specialty care facilities, fertility centers, and diagnostic labs.

Medicover Hospitals is spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra treating millions of patients every year with a clear focus on raising the standards of healthcare in India. It has renowned medical teams who work with the greatest technologies and international evidence-based protocols which offer the most comprehensive treatment across all specialties of medicines.

