A New Era, a New Class: BMW Group steps up Technology Offensive with Comprehensive Realignment - Uncompromisingly Electric, Digital and Circular

Munich (Germany)/Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The BMW Group has entered 2021 with ambitious targets for growth and profitability and will be putting the first forerunners of its far-reaching technology offensive on the roads in the coming months.

At the same time, it has set the course for a comprehensive realignment. From the middle of the decade, a new generation of models will take premium mobility to a new level from a technological perspective.

"The BMW Group has ambitious plans for 2021. We have started the new year with strong momentum and are aiming to return to pre-crisis levels as swiftly as possible - and go even further," said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, in Munich on Wednesday. "We have a clear roadmap for making the transformation of our industry a real competitive advantage for BMW in the coming years: uncompromisingly electric, digital and circular."

After a demanding year that ended with a successful final spurt, the BMW Group is determined to remain on a course of recovery in 2021 and has set itself ambitious targets, including significant growth in Group profit before tax. The Automotive segment is expected to a record a solid increase in deliveries. The segment EBIT margin is forecast to improve to within a range of 6 and 8 percent for the full year 2021.

"2021 is all about growth for us. At the same time, we are prepared to respond flexibly," said Nicolas Peter, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Finance. "We always think and act long-term; by making the right decisions today we are setting the stage to achieve our ambitious strategic goals for 2025, 2030 and beyond."



Electric, digital, circular - a clear roadmap for transformation

The BMW Group is driving the transformation towards fully electric connected mobility in three phases. The first phase involved pioneering the e-mobility venture with Project i, embracing the new technology and ultimately transferring electric know-how to series production.

Over time, this technology has become integrated across the entire product portfolio, particularly in the form of plug-in hybrids. Apart from the electric drivetrain itself, other key factors driving the transformation include software and the digital interaction with the vehicle.

2030: Fully electric models to account for at least 50 percent of global deliveries - all model series to include a fully electric option

The third phase will see a gradual decline in the absolute number of combustion engine vehicles delivered to customers. By contrast, the number of fully electric vehicles the BMW Group delivers is expected to continue growing by an average of over 20 percent annually between 2025 and 2030.

Based on its current market expectations, fully electric vehicles are expected to account for at least 50 percent of the BMW Group's deliveries to customers by 2030. The actual figure is likely to vary significantly from one market to the next and will depend largely on the progress made in the regional expansion of charging infrastructure.

