A new health & wellness brand is making some noise in the Indian market

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): The sports nutrition industry was worth 10 billion dollars in 2020, and after a jump of more than 60 per cent market size in 2021, the industry is now worth 16.7 billion dollars. People are becoming more conscious of their health, attracting them to nutritional products with several health benefits. Especially after the 2020's pandemic fiasco, people are leaning towards organic & dietary products.

India is one of the largest consumers of sports & lifestyle supplements, with more than 35 per cent of the population consuming supplementations of one kind or another. The demand for nutritional products is at an all-time high, and only a handful of good brands deliver quality products & good services. The lack of good brands is why people are being entrapped into buying harmful products, which gives wind to the fire of myths. Let me remind you that the supplementation industry is shrouded by myths regardless of the quality of the products. A few bad apples will put a heavy dent in the reputation of this industry.

In 2018, a new brand named Mettle came into existence, started by Raghav Singhal. Mettle's initial objective as a brand was to deliver quality nutritional products without compromising on the taste. They achieved their goal almost in their "first draft" of the products; with the help of the industry's top food technologists and an innovative R&D team, they developed a complete supplement range produced using world-class raw material and was delicious as well. As the business grew, they created more innovative products like their peanut butter range; Mettle is the only Indian brand that produces ten peanut butter flavours.



Their recent campaign #changebhizarurihai introduced a scientifically developed range of sports supplements and vitamins & minerals supplements. In this campaign, Mettle released products like 100 per cent vegetarian Omega-3 capsules made with Algal sources, which means vegetarian Docosahexaenoic acid which is crucial for the growth and functional development of the brain. DHA is also vital for the conservation of normal brain function in adults. The addition of plentiful DHA in the diet advances learning faculty, whereas deficiencies of DHA are associated with shortfalls in learning. There are several such products. Mettle also believes in quality customer experience; they never shy away from bringing out numerous flavours in their supplements and FMCG product line. After the #changebhizarurihai campaign launch in early December, Mettle's sales have already almost doubled compared to their sales in October's and November's sales combined. It is, so eye warming to see an Indian brand occupying a market where generally foreign brands tend to outshine us.

