A new multi dining (Global Cuisine) ASE Family Restaurant launched in the heart of Sadaashivnagar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): ASE makes its debut in North Bangalore to thrill the taste buds of the food and beverage connoisseurs.

Conceptualised for a multi level, Multi dining format ASE caters to different tastes of the patrons.

Promoted by an Industrialist Anand Shetty, Managing Director of Organic Industries Ltd. and Proprietor of ASE Family Restaurant he has been associated with Hospitality industry for the past 25 years. However, this is the first time that he has ventured into Fine Dine space with a 270-Seater Multi Level, Multi Dining outlet in Bangalore and is keen to make it a success,

Family Dining - air-conditioned 50-seater Restaurant with a Side Walk open area for those who love the sky

Zyber Bay - Open air casual dine with work space for the work-o-holics with a beer by their side

The Lounge - an Air-conditioned cosy place where the Bartender will entice you with the signature cocktails and mocktails



Upper Deck - will seat 45 people with a Wood Fired Pizza Oven and open kitchen makes dining memorable, though under the sun, yet partially covered a place for the young and happy

Says Praveer A Shetty, Director of ASE Family Restaurant, "We are embarking on a flavourful journey with a myriad of Global-cuisine dishes which we want our guests to Indulge in a sumptuous spread of delicacies thoughtfully created by our Master Chefs" continuing Praveer says that the name ASE, spelt as Ace means word of Power and Authority.

He further adds, that while the concept was worked upon, the whole place was created with Families, Youngsters, Office goers and week end celebrations kept in mind, hence the multi-level, Multi dining options were created with three kitchens to cater to the needs of the people.

Dr Chef Gregory Lobo a fine Chef who was roped in to create the magical menu shared that the restaurant will offer an appetizing and varied lunch and dinner options that will be prepared fresh daily, directly on the premises with respect to the customers' preferences and at an excellent price. delivering a special kind of hospitality that makes guests feel at home the moment they walk through the door.

Organic Industries is a well-known business house with interests in Packaging, Chemical, Fertiliser, Mining and Hospitality. With over 30 years in the business Organic has grown to be a major manufacturer of Boric Acid and Potassium Permanganate in their Chemical division and a leader in its packaging business with PET, HDPE, caps and Closures and works closely with its clients to create niche products.

Bentonite is a clear leader in its category of the Mining Division and the Fertiliser division making soil conditioners, plant growth nutrients among others. ASE is the new entry into their portfolio and is gearing up for a pan India presence soon.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

