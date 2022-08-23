A next step into the world of financial education - The Lexicon International Schools

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Lexicon International Schools are among India's first schools to address financial literacy and introduce it in their curriculum. The innovative approach towards education is another win-win for everyone. A step to inculcate, this form of the topic needs a vision of the future and, it's perfectly, forecasted by The President of Lexicon Group of Institutes, Pankaj Sharma.



The digital form of money was introduced way back in the decade, with its own pros and cons. Different applications, like Phone-pe, Google Pay, UPI, NEFT and so on, were into existence for a well-known period. The only thing, that stopped users from utilising these platforms and services with comfort was financial illiteracy. More to that, the technology advanced too fast, too soon, leading to no time space for adapting to these new options available for banking or financial usage.



The intervention of these platforms and services arose during the period of Covid-19. A pandemic that restricted touching anything, prepared citizens, ranging from kids to old generation, to interact with digital platforms and made it a habit, that now seems irreversible. The ease of accessing everything from the fingertips makes it convenient and easy-to-understand interface, which just adds to the win. In line with the requirements of today and the future - The Lexicon International Schools recognises this need of the hour to know and understand digital platforms for payments and equip their students with the ability to effectively manage a variety of financial skills, such as personal finance management, budgeting, and investing.

The Lexicon International Schools have been recognised and certified by the National Center for Financial Education (NCFE) as "Money Smart Schools" for the work done by them in the space of financial literacy. The Lexicon International Schools has incorporated digital finance education into their curriculum for students from Grade 1 onwards to help students understand, from a very naive age, the difference and use of cash and digital money. In addition, it is critical that people support the Govt. of India's endeavour to increase the financial literacy rate among its young and adult population. Number of transactions with respect to digital payments in India grew 5x from 1,004 crores (10.04 billion) in 2016-17 to 5,554 crores (55.54 billion) in 2020-21 and has the potential to further grow exponentially if education is enforced. The best part about The Lexicon International Schools curriculum is that it includes different aspects of financial literacy such as savings, wise spending, investments, use of ATMs, and the various alternatives of hard cash. It is a step, to lead a future generation with an appropriate understanding of the working of the economy, and the new trends that establish in the digital economy. Along with the students, the key focus is also to extend this program to parents thereby creating an all-inclusive financial eco-system.

Recently, Pankaj Sharma - President of The Lexicon Group of Institutes stated that "The world we live in is very dynamic. Post the pandemic, utilisation of digital money is at an all-time high and it is critical for our students to learn this new trend, and this cannot be denied, as it urges to the upcoming generations for a guided path towards financial literacy." India has the potential to be among the top financial literate country in the world if the youngsters within the age group 10-19 are also provided proper financial education. This group constitutes about 21.8% of India's population. Increasing the financial acumen of the youth will add the boosters needed for India to achieve greater heights and critical global influence.

Website Link - https://lexiconedu.in/

