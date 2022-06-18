A Rendezvous of rural changemakers and urban youth at World Localisation Day!

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI/PNN): Village square in collaboration with the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) is to celebrate World Localization Day on June 20, 2022, at NCUI Auditorium, Delhi, with rural changemakers, development professionals, and artisans from across India. The event's objective is to showcase local influencers, ideas, opportunities, and locally sourced products and bring them to the urban audience to get a flavour of localism. It aims to inspire the worldwide localization movement into a force for systemic change.

To bridge the gap between urban and rural populations, the Rural Changemakers will talk about creating an environment for the upliftment of rural artisans and creating more business opportunities for them. It is a beautiful initiative to work in alignment with the local ecosystems that reimagine a society based on Gandhiji's philosophy of Swaraj.

Vinay Kumar, Director, Village Square Youth Hub, says, "Village Square are the pioneers of celebrating the localization movement in India. We are enthusiastic about putting up a memorable event to transform rural people's lives. It urges the global community to recognize and honour ecological economies, traditional art forms, and healthy local food systems. Village Square's foremost goal is to bring stories and insights from rural India, ultimately bridging the vast urban-rural divide. The Global to Local movement aims to create more awareness among urban young population and invite them to be part of this incredible initiative."

The key highlights of the event are "Story Telling by Five prodigious young Rural Changemakers" to give an insight into their endeavours and challenges in transforming the lives of people of the villages. Dolly, Two-time Sarpanch, left her cushy corporate job in Delhi NCR to move to Gaya, Bihar, and contest the local-body gram panchayat elections. Megha Parmar is the first woman in Madhya Pradesh who scale Mount Everest and is a world record holder in Scuba Diving. From her achievements, she never forgets her ground and keeps working towards developing her village. Mor Mitti is a sustainable cafe started in rural Jharkhand in District Simdega where from food to infrastructure, everything is sourced locally to promote locality. Ashish Birulee, Co-Founder Adivasi Lives Matter- First Adivasi photojournalist of Jharkhand, India, and TEDx Speaker, with 8 years of experience in digital storytelling. He hails from the Ho Adivasi community in Jharkhand. Shubhranshu Choudhary - Founder of CGnet Swara (Voice of Chhattisgarh) mobile news service, which transformed how people in remote areas of India receive and share the news.



This will be followed by a "Panel Discussion" on numerous opportunities for the youth in Rural Development by Angel Konthoujam, SBI Youth for India Fellow, Ajit, Good Politician Program, Indian School of Democracy, Rinee Rajeev, India Fellow - Social Leadership Program, Satyam Mishra, Period Fellow- The Period Fellowship Program, Vivek Kumar - CEO, Kshmatalaya - Gandhi Fellow.

The movement believes in everything local, so there will be scrumptious local food. One can experience the rich cultural heritage at the Craft Fair, where all the products are made by rural artisans using methods and materials that balance the ecosystem of the earth.

Sanjana Kaushik, Manager at Village Square Youth Hub, says, "Village square aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural India. By bringing voices from rural India to urban spaces like Delhi, the event provides a platform for people to meet rural changemakers and know their journey in transforming the lives of millions of people by promoting local products, providing them education and means of livelihood while working in harmony with the environment".

Be a part of the wonderful event showcasing the vibrancy of village life, and come get closer to your roots. Be the change and become an influencer in promoting everything local.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

