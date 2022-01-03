A step towards Anemia Mukt Bharat

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI/GIPR): Dr Satya Vadlamani's contribution towards the building of the nation is immense, as apparent in the past more than two decades, which she has dedicated to bringing smiles to innumerable faces.

Having established Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd. with Dr Vijay Shastri and a group of 4 Directors, she commissioned the manufacturing plant in 2005, and within two years obtained the first European Union (EU) approval for a single molecule.

Her experience of more than two decades helps her innovate and create out-of-the-box ideas and products in her current organization.



They have developed a Transdermal Oil for treating children suffering from malnutrition, especially to help the kids suffering from Anemia. This is in line with The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and UNICEF's mission - 'Anemia Mukt Bharat'. This oil works on the 6X6X6 strategy as suggested by the government authorities.

This Transdermal oil simply by applying on the skin of the child helps the child in recovering from Anemia and has also stood out to be more effective against oral pills. A team led by Dr Satya Vadlamani, Chairperson & Managing Director, Dr. Vijay Shastri, Technical Director and others met the doctors from the Paediatrics Department of the Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Hospital (Sion Hospital), Mumbai and donated bottles of the Transdermal oil to its dispensary. Soon more bottles will be donated to other hospitals and hence the company is looking forward to contribute towards eradicating Anemia and hence supporting the Government of India's mission of 'Anemia Mukt Bharat'.

