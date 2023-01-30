A Story of Vibrancy: How a Cosmetic Company Emerged Victorious

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): If you're seeking to add a spectrum of colors and liveliness to your routine and intend to enhance your everyday look, look no further. Colors Queen Cosmetics brings a whole new definition of beauty in the form of premium makeup and affordable cosmetics. Colors Queen is a thoughtfully built brand designed to empower individuals in their pursuit of timeless beauty. For years we've been providing an impressive collection of attractive palettes and natural color shades, keeping our customers at heart. Our cosmetics are not only produced ethically but also deliver satisfying results, making them a perfect beauty essential for every day and any occasion. Our unique range promises maximum inclusivity of makeup choices, and beauty needs, for everywhere and anywhere.

Let us take you for a sneak peek into our journey where beauty reigns supreme.

We started our business in 2014, a time when it seemed impossible for a small e-commerce store to make an impact among the many established competitors out there. Two decades ago, Dilip Motwani, the Founder of Colors Queen Cosmetics, took a brave leap of faith and opened his door to an e-commerce business. Clueless of the next heartbreaking events, he got deceived by a close friend. Motwani was undoubtedly shocked and felt betrayed. But despite all that, he rose above adversity and carried on with his venture. With his faith in himself, and his never-give-up attitude, things turned around positively for him, and eventually found a hardworking partner Nitin Panjwani.

Over the years, the two dynamic entrepreneurs created a strong-standing business with a very successful future. In the first year, Colors Queen made an offline business turnover of Rs. 1 crore, and since then the charts have only kept climbing. Amidst the brightness and color that Colors Queen was relishing, the pandemic hit. With the constant rise of Covid-19, businesses all over the world got affected on a large scale and everyone, including Dilip and Nitin, were expected to suffer a hit as well. But to their surprise, their business remained unaffected. Today, the company's turnover is around 110 Crores including both the online & offline business.





The rags-to-riches story of two entrepreneurial friends is truly a remarkable journey. They set out to create something bigger than themselves and achieved success beyond their wildest dreams.

Today, Colors Queen Cosmetics stands strong with a spectacular milestone of a presence in 25 states, and a hold of over 6 lakh retail stores!

With our combined merchandise processed in India, and imported from China, and Taiwan, we can provide our customers with quality products at unbeatable prices. We are now connected with over 400 distributors across India which are helping to strengthen our capabilities in every corner of the country.

This is no less than a revolution, and we welcome you to join it.

Along with quality-assured products for our consumers, we are consciously taking care of what we give back to the planet. We use vegan, chemical, and cruelty-free formulations to manufacture our beauty products. Through this, we are ensuring health to Mother Nature, as well as an uncompromised beauty to our customers. Beauty doesn't have to come at a price - it's our belief that you get to relish gorgeous make-up looks, guilt-free.

