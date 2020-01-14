A touch of digital difference by Antigravity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Luscious green patio, gentle daylight, majestic interiors and memories in the making as a family savours its moments in an out-of-this-world residence.

A scene that seems straight out of a fairytale, but is actually a surreal video campaign by Antigravity made for their client (Garnet Lifestyle Homes) who specialize in designing uber-luxurious homes, turning dreams into signature real estate.

As we sift through various digital films made by Antigravity - Video Content Agency, one cannot help but marvel at the diligent creativity and sheer thought process that went behind in the making of these videos which bind together the target audience's needs with the brand's vision and all while adding the much-needed human touch. Antigravity weaves an imposing story right into the viewer's minds.

"Garnet leads the Luxury Design industry, and the quality of its work is a testament to its professionalism and perfection. Hence our goal was simple, we want the viewer to visualize the lifestyle that comes along with these homes designed by Garnet," said Karishmaa Deora, Creative Director at Antigravity, while talking about the thoughts and concept behind the ad.

"We deliberately weaved the product into the texture of a narrative. This not only helps keep the viewer engaged and doesn't kill the story but also does justice to the actual product being shown," said Deora.

Through this digital film, Antigravity has brought out emotions which is the key. The home, a beautifully designed abode - one's own paradise, an epicentre of spacious comfort, warmth and luxurious interiors is perfectly depicted in the video. The video successfully transposes cozy vibes of the home to the viewer.

The six-year-old Mumbai based firm Antigravity pioneers and specializes in video content, production and ideating. It is a "one-stop-shop" content agency that provides all-in creative, strategic, production, post-production, and distribution services for brands in the digital world.

Antigravity analyses the client's needs and audience. Comes up with concepts, executes them and works on digital marketing of these videos to benefit the client.

In this competitive world, though it is not a tranquil journey to carve a niche, Antigravity has already become the preferred choice for many of the leading companies and this can be attributed to their unique trait of 'Finding simplicity within clutter'.

Using emotions and human connection they provide an ergonomic advantage to their clients in the digital ecosystem.

With enriching clientele like Hiranandani, Reliance Digital, Comic-Con India, Housing.com, L&T, Tata Housing, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra Lifespaces, and many more, Antigravity has proven their mettle in digital video campaigns, social media campaigns, and creatives.

Antigravity is the official video partner of Comic-Con India. Their camera and post-production team is deployed at the event churning out on the spot video content and after-movies for their followers on social media

"At Antigravity, we believe that brand storytelling matters. One always is more intrigued by the story behind the product, rather than just seeing the product at face value. The story makes potential customers begin trusting and investing in the product. For us, the devil lies in the detail. We make the brand memorable and help to build the business," added Deora.

"We value and promise to deliver our clients' hopes for their brand. Most of our valued customers have believed in our connect while representing their brand and their brand philosophy. We weave a narrative that has a recall value and aesthetically brings out a product," further added Deora.

To sum up, Antigravity lives up to its name, offering unconventional and never before seen levels of creativity. They take things to the top gear while focusing on their value to the consumers and widening their customer's brand outreach while notching up a strong, emotional and lasting bond in the viewer's heart.

