A Trusted Online B2B Marketplace in India for Buying & Selling Garments Rolloverstock eyes PAN-India expansion

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/SRV): Federal Soft System's Rolloverstock, an e-commerce platform, is eyeing PAN-India expansion to revolutionise the large-scale sale and purchase of various leftover and surplus products at huge discounts. The pandemic witnessed many wholesale and retail vendors struggle to sell their leftover and surplus stock. Rising to the occasion, Federal Soft Systems (FSS) Inc. has come up with an online e-Commerce platform - Rolloverstock - that connects sellers, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers to sell and purchase bulk quantities of such leftover and surplus stock of a wide range of products at a reasonable cost.

The garment industry in India has grown significantly in the last decade, with an exponential growth expected in the coming years.

The rapid growth in eCommerce business and the availability of higher disposable income have caused an upsurge in online fashion demand. This ever-growing market is highly cashable, but with the right strategy.

With a plethora of manufacturers, master distributors, retailers, and wholesalers available today, finding a trusted B2B wholesale online clothing platform can be an intimidating experience.

Let us understand the scope of the B2B garments market in India

Most Business-2-Business clothing wholesalers and retailers serve as middlemen for manufacturers and master distributors. They buy products in bulk from manufacturers or distributors and then supply them to wholesale buyers and retailers of clothing. These suppliers play a key role in the Business-to-Business marketplace by ensuring the chain we have from manufacturers to retailers.

Advantages of wholesale clothing suppliers

Low price benefit: Business-to-Business clothing suppliers work on scale, majorly preferring volumes over unit prices. This provides a price benefit to the buyer.

Large margins: Lower cost price leads to larger margins which means you can offer discounts on your clothing items to customers and match your competitors.

Wide range of variety: Business-2-Business clothing wholesale suppliers deal with multiple manufacturers leading to a wide range of clothing to choose from in one place.

Quality products: Since a wholesale supplier sources products directly from the manufacturer, garments get rarely tampered with and reach customers without any defect.



Where do we find B2B garments market in India?

Online marketplace: In this era of the internet, everything is available online. When you can find retail garments online, you can find wholesale suppliers online too. Look for trusted online marketplaces and Business-to-Business clothing websites with credible suppliers.

Exhibitions and trade shows: Fashion exhibitions and trade Shows are held frequently in various parts of India. You can meet multiple suppliers with various specializations, check their products and clear all your queries at the same time. Another perk of fashion exhibitions and trade fairs in India is that you can gain up-to-date information about fashion and industry trends.

Just Google It: A simple search like "garment wholesalers" or "garment wholesale suppliers near me" can give you a list of wholesale suppliers. You need to check various wholesalers for the attributes mentioned above this section before you choose one.

Search on social media: Many suppliers are now utilizing social media platforms to display their collections and interact with people. You can contact them via direct messaging or by commenting on their posts which will give you a clear idea of the service and product quality.

Join Facebook and Telegram groups: There are groups for business conversations that provide wholesalers' details, and retailers' requirements, and provide a platform for them to connect. These groups provide direct contact along with exclusive offers to the members.

Connect to Manufacturers Directly: You can, of course, contact manufacturers directly anytime and purchase products at wholesale prices. The catch here is the Minimum Order Quantity, it is multifold that of a wholesaler.

Let's shop for your store

Online Business-2-Business clothing marketplace and suppliers lead to ease of catalog browsing, price comparison, and reputation checking. Connecting & dealing with the right supplier can help you transform your business into success at a minimal price.

To ensure you get quality products at the best prices without the hassle of going through multiple B2B platforms in India, we provide you with a Business-to-Business clothing marketplace with an enormous range of suppliers to choose products from. The garment variety is also huge for each segment. From kids to men to women, from traditional to western, and from daily wear to party wear, everything is available for bulk purchase at a wholesale price on Rolloverstock.

