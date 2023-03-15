A Unique musical song that expresses the pains of immigrant living across sea -Kanavula Vazhuranea solo song launch event in Qatar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 15 (ANI/PNN): The stories of immigrant workers who leave their families behind to work abroad are both heartbreaking and inspiring. These men and women often make incredible sacrifices in order to provide for their loved ones and secure a better future for themselves and their families.

Kanavula Vazhurane is a song that speaks to the struggles and challenges faced by immigrant workers who leave their homes and families behind to work abroad and support their loved ones. This emotional and heart-wrenching song was released on March 3, 2023, by Sky Tamil Media Network in Qatar head JM Basith, Aswer Risvi and Mustaq Ahmed at the Qatar Wonder Palace Hotel.

The release event was a grand affair, attended by a host of special guests including Dr Duraisamy Kuppan, founder of Qatar Tamil Association, Vijayan Baburaj, Gauri Shankar, Sakthivel Mahalingam, Yalini Kumar, Sameer Ahmed, Asha Priya, Gurushree, Sindhu Tamil, Regina, Vijay Anand, Manikandan Ayappan, Dastagir Sulaiman, Mono Goutham, Sikandar, Sivasankar, Rajini Karthick, Rhinos, Sathyaraj, Senthamilselvan, Murugan and other Tamil personalities. The CD was released by lyricist and producer Shanmuga Pandian, who gave a moving speech about the inspiration behind the song and the hard work that went into bringing it to life. The Executive producer M Vinothini who worked from the song recording to release the Album by Trend music.

The song's music was composed by Mohanram, and it features the soulful voice of Sam Vishal. The lyrics, penned by Shanmuga Pandian, beautifully capture the pain and sadness of being separated from one's loved ones, and the burden of carrying the family's hopes and dreams across the sea.

The Qatari Tamil Relation Organization also performed a colorful dance to the song, adding to the emotional impact of the release event.



The video for Kanavula Vazhurane is a poignant and moving depiction of the struggles faced by immigrant workers. It features actors VJ Pappu, Ival Nandhini, Arvind, Jagadish, and Sudarshini who give powerful performances that bring the lyrics to life.

In this song Director Sebastian SBR video featured the story is that of a man who recently got married and left his wife and family behind only 10 days later to work abroad. This decision was not an easy one, but it was necessary in order to earn the money he needed to settle the loan his family had taken to pay for his wedding.

Another story is that of a man who left his child and family behind in order to seek his fortune abroad. This man knew that he would be away from his loved ones for a long time, but he believed that the sacrifices he was making would be worth it in the end.

Overall, Kanavula Vazhurane is a deeply moving and powerful song that speaks to the struggles and sacrifices of immigrant workers around the world. It is a testament to the power of music to bring people together and shine a light on important social issues.

