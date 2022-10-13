A version of 'The Art And Science Of Sales' Book for sales managers is now available In Hindi Worldwide

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI/PNN): Raj Kumar Sharma, the brilliant author of 'The Art and Science of Sales' has now published a Hindi version of his book.

A Hindi translation of his book 'Sales Ek Kala Aur Vigyan' has been published to take into account the needs of those readers who prefer reading in Hindi.

The readers found the book, 'The Art and Science of Sales' to be a worthwhile read. This book acts as a boon for all those who are aiming to build a career in sales and marketing. Several practical sales hacks are discussed in the book. In addition, this book simplifies B2B sales complexity. Through clear definitions and demystifications of technical terms, it clearly explains the science behind sales. The book also attempts to familiarize sales teams with the latest B2B sales trends.

This Hindi version too, titled 'Sales Ek Kala Aur Vigyan', maintains the same aim since it is geared towards helping those wishing to succeed in sales and marketing. A clear explanation of the Art and Science of Sales is given at the beginning of the book by the author.



A distinction is made between the components of Science and Art by the author. Each chapter in this book includes an elaborate explanation of the different components of the science of sales. This book offers an overview of sales models, sales processes, prospecting, the role of social media, and cold calling.

On major platforms such as Amazon and Goodreads, his book's English version has several positive reviews as readers have expressed their gratitude for his work. Let's take a look at one of the amazing reviews that the book has received from an Amazon-verified purchaser, "This book is very helpful for people who want to progress in their sales career. The author has explained in very simple language the topic Sales Process, the Importance of preparation, and the first meeting in sales. This is one of the most important parts of the sales, if this goes well you get 50 per cent of the success of sales closure."

The author of this acclaimed book for sales managers felt it necessary to come out with the title, 'Sales Ek Kala Aur Vigyan'. He said, "Seeing more people benefit from his work would make it viable. That is one of the major reasons why I decided to translate my notable work, 'The Art and Science of Sales'." In India, Hindi is the most commonly spoken language, so publishing the book in that language makes sense.

As an expert in Sales Leadership, Business Re-Invention, and Customer Relationship Management, Dr Raj Kumar Sharma is a prominent and recognizable figure. Additionally, he is known for his contribution to sales and business and his initiatives to groom and grow the next generation of Sales Heroes. A new feather in his cap just might be the launch of the Hindi version of his book, another testament to his accomplishments as an author and as a sales maverick.

