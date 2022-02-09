A3Charge - Power bank rental service making charging on the go convenient

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI/ATK): Rapid demand for compact electronic devices equipped with rechargeable batteries such as smartphones, tablets, wireless earphones & other smart devices has boosted the growth of the rental power bank market.

A3Charge has brought a revolution in the rental power bank market with their up-to-date technology which qualifies all safety standards and sleek design that can be found at multiple strategically located stations that are operational 24/7. It is a perfect fit for new-age consumers, who always want to stay connected on the go.

The power bank comes with three in-built cable types - Micro USB, Type C, and iOS cable and is compatible with the majority of the android and iOs devices and accessories including headphones, AirPods, etc. The service can be availed by anyone with the A3Charge application on their phone. The application can be downloaded easily from the Google play store or Apple store.

A3Charge has recently completed a successful year in the industry and has 15,000+ regular users currently. The product came into existence in the year 2020 when the country was under nationwide lockdown. The company is a brainchild of three industry experts - Manu Jain, Founder & Managing Director, Sameer Papneja, Co-founder and COO, and Sahil Gupta, Co-founder, and CTO.

Ever since its inception, the company aims to deliver a satisfactory customer experience to the users. The brand believes that portable chargers are the future as they give a seamless experience of traveling light and the idea would be welcomed and accepted widely, especially amongst the young generation.

The idea of A3Charge came into existence in 2019 when the founders were traveling abroad. "During the trip, one of us faced low phone battery problems every evening. One evening while waiting for an important phone call his phone died, he could not just leave the phone at the restaurant counter to charge so while figuring out the way to charge the phone at his convenience someone recommended we try a rental power bank service, and that is how rental power banks were discovered by us. After experiencing the perks, we realised that rental power banks were the best charging alternative, especially on the move where people face a lot of low battery issues with their devices. This embarked the journey of research, understanding the technology, conducting surveys and eventually launching A3Charge in India." shared Manu Jain, Founder and Managing Director, A3Charge.



Mobile phones are one device that people carry everywhere they go. Payment of bills, transferring documents, booking cabs, navigating maps, shopping, entertainment - everything is possible through mobile phones hence, it's crucial to always keep them charged.

"India's 72% of the entire population does not carry their chargers along and because of the continuous use of smart devices people always need power backup," added co-founder Sameer Papneja. He further added that A3Charge is an ideal choice for solving the problem of always having power backup on the move.

What makes A3Charge the best solution for today's smartphone charging problems?

At present, various factors are driving the growth of the charging industry, which include a significant shift towards 4G and 5G networks. With the rising popularity of digital content, and the increasing processing power of smart devices along with the burgeoning demand for smartphones for every purpose, it is crucial to keep cell phones charged, however, the real problem begins when one is required to stay stuck to the charging point especially when someone is on the go. Personal power banks can also run out of battery every now and then. This problem is giving rise to the requirement of portable chargers.

With the continued rise in the increased use of power banks, the global power bank market reached a value of around US$ 12 Billion in 2019. And power banks are becoming another important commodity after smartphones. A3Charge aims to reduce the lithium footprint by removing the need for people to own personal power banks and replace it with a shared economy of power banks where they can easily rent and return it once the need is met. Sharing power banks will also subsequently reduce e-waste.

Co-founder Sahil Gupta says that "A3Charge rental power banks are lightweight, affordable, compact, and extremely stylish to carry. Power stations can be easily located in all prime locations in Delhi NCR. Distinct characteristics like durability, portability, multiple cables, fast charging, and low range cost, fuel their need among tech-savvy consumers. In case of a prolonged power outage or an unstable electricity supply, a rental power bank serves as an ideal option, preventing the device from turning off. In countries such as India, where power outages are a major issue, power banks have been used for years to charge the devices."

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

