New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Aaddress.in - The Virtual Office Company was founded back in 2018, with the vision to provide business solution to entrepreneurs by shifting their conventional mindset and enabling them to scale their business without incurring bad cost.

It is an aggregation business of shared offices and has a presence across India in all the 28 states.

Aaddress.in Virtual Offices are professional business centres and co-workings with all the amenities like conference room, workstations, internet, cafeteria etc that are required while working remotely.

The company works with an intention to provide Virtual Office Business Solution to the businesses, start-ups, and enterprises in their new and Existing ventures, by providing them commercial addresses of Business Centre's and Co-working spaces for GST/Business Registrations requirements without exhausting resources on expensive physical infrastructure and saving up to 95 per cent Business Bad Costs. The company is currently catering to more than 5000 customers across India, saving 75Cr of the business bad costs, till date.

Along with the Virtual Office Solution, keeping in mind the increase in business travel and mobilisation in today's date and age, Aaddress.in offers an interesting product called Aaddress Pass. It is the Flexible Workspace Solution which provides you the smooth access to the wide range of co -working spaces and business centres across the country. One can book and pay as per the usage and with only ONE pass, can have a flexibility to choose a location to work anywhere in India.



By year 2040, the company aspires to save 400 million (INR) of Business Working Capital which is badly invested on Office Infrastructure UNKNOWINGLY by bringing transformation in the Conventional Mindsets of 3 million businesses. It also aims to have global operations across all major countries like America, Europe, East Asia, Middle East.

The company provides a Unique Value Journey to the customers, especially for the e-commerce businesses, for APOB and VPOB requirements who wish to expand their reach across various states.

Ankur Goel (Founder - Aaddress.in, NSS IT) said: "Aaddress is a Happy place to work where all members are able to achieve their financial freedom and professional goals. We encourage each other to become role model and leaders and uplift people's life. We focus on continuous Innovation of Business Solutions for the entrepreneurs to save their office requirements costs." Aaddress.in aims to be recognized by the Government of India for the growth of Entrepreneurs, Development of Ecosystem and Saving Millions of Bad Costs for Businesses.

Aaddress.in is founded on a base of solid core values i.e., Integrity, Transforming People, Gratitude and Respect, and the spirit of Never Giving Up. It is accredited as one of the most preferred companies in India which also prefers, promotes, and encourages Women Empowerment and Entrepreneurship. It is a one stop solution for all the requirements and promises the best Virtual office experience guarantee. It is considered the best choice among start-ups for their Virtual Office requirements.

This story is provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/India PR Distribution)

