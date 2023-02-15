Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital organised Aadicura Pahal - A unique health fair in Vadodara

New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI/SRV): Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital conducted 'Pahal', one of the best health promotional events in Vadodara that was successful because of its unique and first-of-its-kind health fair at The Grand Tulip located on Sama Savli Road on 29th January 2023. The event was conducted with the aim of raising public awareness regarding the importance of preventive healthcare. The health fair was organised in association with 'The Times of India' and was aptly named 'Pahal', indicative of the initial actions that need to be taken for prioritizing fitness as part of preventive healthcare.

Eminent personalities such as MP Ranjan Bhatt, the chief whip, BJP Balkrishna Shukla, President of BJP Baroda wing - Dr Vijay Shah, Mayor and MLA - Keyur Rokadia, President of the Indian Medical Association, Vadodara - Dr Mitesh Shah, Collector and District Magistrate - A B Gor and ACP of She Team - Radhika Bharai graced the event.

The unique features of this health fair were Superspeciality stalls by all Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital departments, impressive health-oriented talks by notable speakers, free health tests and learning sessions which were followed by an interactive panel discussion with Special guest International Cricketer Irfan Pathan and other renowned health influencers.

The attendees were quite enthused about meeting notable personalities and their favourite social media influencers in person such as cricketer Irfan Pathaan, RJ Mohini - Radio Mirchi, Pooja Desai - India, Aayushi Dholakia - Miss Teen International, Mazel Vyas - Actress, Prachi Shah Amin - Nutritionist & Dina Patel - Athlete & Fitness trainer. Yoga expert Dr Reena Bhatt conducted a special facial yoga session for the curious crowd.

Pahal was enthusiastically received and participated by hundreds of people from in and around Vadodara and was much appreciated by the attendees with many categorizing it as 'one of the best health events in Vadodara' and 'informative and entertaining while educating the masses'. This was done through various health stalls where doctors and health experts spread the good word on awareness of health issues by answering health-related questions, distributing leaflets and showing them engaging videos about various medical and surgical advances.



The attendees got to learn about administering first aid in an emergency and the correct way of using asthma inhalers. The importance and significance of CPR along with the steps on how to administer CPR were also shown. Apart from this, people were made aware of the correct method to put on stockings, easy ways to self-administer insulin and how to use AED (Automated External Defibrillator). Some of the top-notch speakers from the medical fraternity were invited by the team of Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital to engage with the audience and show them ways to improve lifestyle habits with the help of simple yet innovative facts.

The team of Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital in Vadodara had held the event intending to help people start their journey towards fitness and to nudge them in the right direction, and for this, the team had set up a special health check-up zone where basic medical tests were conducted for free. Based on the medical reports, the patients were then personally advised by the experts on ways to keep the good and eliminate the bad to get closer to their fitness goals. Apart from these, the event was rife with panel discussions and expert talks on how diet, mental health, lifestyle habits and other factors contribute towards the overall wellness of a person.

With the advancement in medical sciences, people were made aware of the superspeciality branches of medicine such as bariatric surgery, laparoscopy and GI surgery, interventional pulmonology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, Cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, Critical Care (ICU), ophthalmology, ophthalmic plastic surgery, nephrology, vascular and endovascular surgery and physiotherapy providing relief to patients from various ailments that were considered untreatable a few decades ago.

The event also focused on the spiritual and mental aspects of well-being with Poojya Dr Gnanvatsal Swami who enlightened the people about the connectivity between spiritual health that leads to physical and mental well-being while Dr Bharat Shah mesmerized the crowd with the innovative thought of lifestyle as medicine, discussing the benefits of healthy lifestyle keeping many ailments at bay. Renowned author Kajal Oza Vaidya stressed the importance of 'sanyam', meaning restraint, in people's life by saying no to junk food and unhealthy lifestyle, while meditation expert Pooja Aga guided the audience towards inner peace and tranquillity with a meditation session and Asmani Surve, a Bhagwat Geeta expert, preached the attendees on 'living long the vedic way' by implementing tools such as introspection and yoga to avoid greed, anger and pride in one's life.

Located in the heart of the city, Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital is one of the best hospitals in Vadodara, offering state-of-the-art medical facilities in more than 24 specialities. Boasting of more than 150 beds, 24 X 7 comprehensive trauma care units, 6 modular operation theatres with HEPA filters, well-equipped critical care units with 30+ beds, 3 endoscopy and bronchoscopy units, 2 cath Labs and much more, it has become one of the most trusted hospitals of the city in a very short span of time.

Aadicura Superspeciality Hospital is working towards holistic healing of patients 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and can be reached on 8980558811 and 8980553311.

