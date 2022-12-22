AAI okays allotment of 50 acres to TASL at Vadodara Airport

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Airports Authority of India on Thursday said it approved the allotment of 50-acre land to Tata Advanced System (TASL) for setting up a final assembly line and MRO facility at Vadodara Airport. The foundation stone for the same was laid on October 10, 2022.

The statement from the civil aviation ministry said that a final assembly line and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility would be set up for manufacturing C-295 military transport aircraft by TASL in collaboration with Airbus Defence and Space.

The Minister said that the extant policy enables domestic manufacturing of aircraft. The Government has been promoting and facilitating the manufacturing of aircraft, including a regional transport aircraft, and associated equipment by public and private enterprises in India, according to the statement.



Hindustan -228 (Upgraded) civil aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is a 19-seater turbo prop passenger aircraft suitable for regional connectivity, the MoS said.

The Minister said HAL also entered into an agreement with Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) for the design, development and certification of 19-seat light transport aircraft -- SARAS MKII -- and subsequently production, marketing and lifestyle Maintenance of the aircraft.

No proposal to create special economic zones or aviation corridor on the lines of defence corridor to manufacture passenger aircraft in West Bengal has been received by the Ministry, the Minister said in the reply. (ANI)

