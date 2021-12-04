Aaj Tak successfully conducted its first edition of 'Agenda Aaj Tak', witnessing profound leaders and celebrated actors

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI/ATK): Aaj Tak, the Hindi news channel from the TV Today Group, conducted its first day of the biggest thought platform 'Agenda Aaj Tak,' a superhit platform for debates and discussions in the Hindi language.

The theme of the event is 'Naye Daur Mein Likhenge Nayi Kahani' (new stories written for a new age), capturing how a resurgent nation, emerging victorious from the turmoil of the 2020 pandemic, is set to write a new chapter of change.

The conclave consisted of discussions and Q&A sessions by the host of speakers from different fields, on issues as diverse as politics, youth, social media, democracy, development, language, cross-border terrorism, regionalism, economic reforms, social issues, India-Pakistan relations and popular culture.

The event is taking place in Delhi's Le Meridien hotel and will continue till 4th December on air as well as on different social media platforms. Bharatiya Janata Party Chairman JP Nadda delivered a keynote on the party's vision and mission for the upcoming elections while Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman offered insights on India's financial outlook.

Ashish Bagga, CEO, India Today Group, says, "The overarching theme is to set India's agenda in the India's language. Thought leaders from all spheres will build on this and so will the subsequent on-air programming. The idea is also to set the agenda on national television and spark a constructive debate. We are confident that Agenda Aaj Tak will make a splash not only in India but also in neighbouring countries."



The first day of the event also marked the presence of profound political leaders and cabinet ministers including Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraj Scindia, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju and Mansukh Mandaviya. Union Agriculture Minister, Narendra Singh Tomar was also seen addressing a public gathering, after the three controversial farm bills got repealed.

The event was also graced by prominent chief ministers like Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bhupesh Baghel, Arvind Kejriwal, and Charanjit Singh Channi, who will talk about the issues that are relevant to their respective states.

Leaders like Salman Khurshid, Asaduddin Owaisi, Manish Tewari, Randeep Surjewala across all political spectrum will also mark their attendance in the two-day event. Bollywood celebrities like Aayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sonu Sood, Kartik Aryan, Aanand L Rai, and Ayush Sharma talked about their individual journeys. Other celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Ashutosh Rana, and Shweta Tripathi who are known to voice out their opinion strongly and loudly, will be seen participating in an open dialogue.

Agenda Aaj Tak 2021 poses an attempt to engage with the biggest questions of the day in empowering, innovative ways- in the nation's language, to reach and inspire the nation's most important voices.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

