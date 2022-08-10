Aakash BYJU'S launches 'Education for All' towards inclusivity and empowerment of the girl child

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): To celebrate the Government of India's Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, Aakash BYJU'S, the national leader in test preparatory services, is organizing a major drive towards inclusivity and empowerment of girl students in the arena of private coaching for higher education through 'Education for All', a nationwide project to offer free NEET and JEE coaching and scholarships to nearly 2,000 Class VII-XII students from underprivileged families, especially girls.

The launch took place today across India simultaneously at 45 locations with the main event taking place at the JW Marriott Hotel, Aerocity in Delhi that was graced by Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director and Mr. Abhishek Maheshwari, CEO, Aakash BYJU'S along with other company officials. The event was also attended by alumni of Aakash BYJU'S who became a part of the institute through ANTHE. The alumni were felicitated for their academic achievements with trophies and bouquets.

As per the project, all identified students will appear for Aakash BYJU'S National Talent Hunt Exam - 2022 (ANTHE 2022), the institute's flagship scholarship exam, scheduled to be held between November 5-13, 2022 across the country both in online and offline mode. The top 2,000 students would be given free coaching to Aakash BYJU's most sought after NEET and IIT-JEE coaching programs, based on special considerations.

For identifying the beneficiary students, Aakash will partner with select NGOs, who can nominate students from economically weaker section, only girl child, and single parent (mother). Aakash BYJU'S has a pan India network boasting nearly 285+ centres, the highest for any coaching institute in the country. Each centre conducts 9 classes on an average.

Commenting on 'Education for All' initiative, Aakash Chaudhry, Managing Director, Aakash BYJU'S, said, "Being in the industry for so long, we see that the aspirations for medical and engineering education are only growing in our country. Our young minds are in awe of these two fields and the opportunities they afford for self-development and social contributions. However, there are millions of students who cannot afford private coaching that can hugely further their chances of cracking the entrance exams. What compounds the issue of affordability is gender disparity, where families do not come forward to spend on educating girl students beyond a certain grade. These contexts lower the morale of the students from underprivileged communities and girls in general. Through 'Education for All' we are doing our bit to lift the scope and expand the opportunities of coaching for professional courses for these students."



He pointed out that there will be no compromise on the quality of coaching offered to the beneficiary students. "The idea is to convert each of our centre in Aakash BYJU'S fast expanding network as a centre of excellence not only in coaching but also in inclusivity and women empowerment. We are confident that this initiative will get an overwhelming response from poor families and the ones with a single girl child or a single parent or both."

The scholarships from Education for All initiative are in addition to the regular ANTHE scholarships. As in the past, ANTHE 2022, the 13th edition, will offer upto 100 per cent scholarships to meritorious students - it will also offer cash prizes to top performers. Besides, 5 students will also win a free trip to NASA along with a parent. Since its launch, ANTHE has offered scholarships to over 33 lakh students.

ANTHE is a one-hour exam. ANTHE online will be held between 10:00 AM - 07:00 PM during all exam days, while the offline exam will be conducted on November 6 and 13, 2022 in two shifts: 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM and 04:00 PM - 05:00 PM at all 285+ centres of Aakash BYJU'S across the country. Students can choose a one-hour slot convenient to them.

ANTHE carries a total of 90 marks. It comprises 35 multiple-choice questions that are based on grade and streams the students aspire.

For class VII-IX students, the questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and Mental Ability. For class X students aspiring medical education, the exam covers Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mental Ability, while for the engineering aspirants of the same class, it covers Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Mental Ability. And, for class XI-XII students who aim for NEET, questions will be from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology, and for engineering aspirants, from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

