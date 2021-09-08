Aamna Sharif is the latest face of Clovia Botaniqa, a Unique skincare range

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Clovia recently roped in Aamna Sharif, the celebrity influencer to promote their personal care range, Botaniqa. Aamna Sharif, widely known for portraying Kashish in Kahiin to Hoga, has also appeared in various music videos for singers like Kumar Sanu, Falguni Pathak, Daler Mehndi, amongst others. She became a household name after appearing in 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2' as Komolika.

In the video, through a series of questions and answers, Aamna lauds the latest Clovia skincare range, skincare range, for her healthy, glowing skin. She states that Clovia has given new age women the confidence to flaunt their natural, beautiful selves. She revealed how staying away from chemical products has given her skin a boost of radiance and how the thoughtfully curated Botaniqa range of face creams and skin serums has helped her balance her daily routine and her skincare regime effortlessly.

Talking about launching a skincare range for new mothers, Neha Kant, Founder & Director at Clovia said, "The new range of products in our Botaniqa collection are all made with focus on natural ingredients. The range is a combination of face creams and skin serums."

The range of Clovia Botaniqa products is crafted using ingredients that contain no toxins, parabens, and sulphate. The products offer solutions to new moms for issues they face during and post-pregnancy like hair fall problems, dull skin, stretch marks, dryness, acne, etc.

"Today' women are looking for products that are safe, natural, and chemical-free. Our entire Botaniqa range is crafted using 100% natural ingredients and ayurvedic formulations, which meets the safety requirements and makes them look beautiful inside out," Neha further added.



To give your skin the personal care it needs, please visit www.clovia.com.

Clovia is India's leading direct-to-consumer innerwear and loungewear brand focused on addressing key pain points for millennial women. The company sells 1 unit every 5 seconds on the back of a tech-driven lean supply chain and strong brand positioning. The company over time successfully extended into multiple women's lifestyle categories like activewear, shapewear, maternity, and personal care products. The brand was launched by industry veterans Pankaj Vermani, Neha Kant, and Suman Chowdhury in 2015.

Clovia sells through multiple channels including its exclusive online store www.clovia.com, Android & iOS Apps, all major online marketplaces, a network of its exclusive retail stores across India, and also through most of the premium large formats in the country. Almost 60% of Clovia business comes through its owned channels, having served over 2Mn customers on the same.

At Clovia highly skilled designers and fashion experts create exquisite, playful, and designer products, keeping up with the international designs and styles. Sophisticated, sharp, and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun, and bold prints, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes, and colours.

The company's proprietary technology stack ensures it has one of the most efficient supply chains in the country. Clovia is backed by Ivy Cap Ventures, Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG, and Singapore-based AT Capital.

Clovia Botaniqa is an entire personal care range dedicated to the needs of modern-day women and new moms. The genesis of Clovia Botaniqa is to provide solution-based products to new mothers and the very existence of Clovia Botaniqa is to make the motherhood experience easier and happier.

