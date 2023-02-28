A&T Video Networks wins order from Gujarat Government to supply smart classroom systems to 4,500 schools

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Madurai-based A&T Video Networks, a pioneer in video collaboration solutions in India, entering its 25th year of operations, has recently bagged an order from the Government of Gujarat to supply about 65,000 smart classroom kits comprising its 'Make in India' digit conferencing cameras and headphones to 4,500+ schools across the state.

The order from the Department of Education, Government of Gujarat, is worth Rs 11 crore - as part of its digital transformation drive covering its primary, middle, and higher secondary schools across the state. A&T Video Networks began the supply in January, and is expected to fulfil the entire order in March 2023.

The high-end video cameras, speakers, and microphones, supplied to the schools are designed and manufactured in its new plant at Arasanoor, a tier III town in Sivaganga District, South Tamil Nadu, strengthening the centre's Make in India movement. The facility has the capacity to produce 50,000 video conferencing devices per month. In its first phase, A&T Video Networks, has achieved between 20 per cent to 50 per cent indigenisation, and provides employment to 18 engineers in addition to many contract employees and trainees, all from local communities.

In his comments, Ashwin Desai, Founder and Chairman, said, "We are extremely happy to have won the order from the government of Gujarat to supply our video collaboration products to all its schools and thus equip them to conduct digital and hybrid classes. It is a prestigious project for us. The factors that tilted the order in our favour are: the quality of our products, our capability to deliver large volumes within a short period of time, and our commitment to the Make in India initiative. Our smart classroom kits will be used by thousands of students in the 4,500 odd classrooms across the state concurrently and provide them the much-needed access to online content, real-time expert lectures, interactive learning, and online collaboration, while giving a platform for the teachers to deliver classes even to remote students, even as they monitor and evaluate learning outcomes."

Talking about the growth plans, Desai said that the vision of the company is to bring in the world's best technology in video collaboration to India and achieve a high degree of indigenisation and then provide customised and affordable solutions based on the technology to customers within and outside the country. A&T Video Networks already exports to Gulf countries and is foraying shortly into SAARC and African markets.



A&T Video Networks, started in 1998, has emerged as a trusted brand for innovative video collaboration solutions in the country. It has a wide product portfolio featuring a range of cameras, speakers, and microphones. The company also has decades of expertise in offering customised, end-to-end video collaboration solutions for various industries including healthcare, defence, education, banking & financial, and manufacturing.

A&T Video Networks products and services include a wide range of web cameras (for individual users), conference room cameras and auditorium cameras. Its high-end cameras come with pan, tilt, and zoom (PTZ) features that enables the cameras to automatically adjust the focus from left to right; up and down, and forward and backward. The cameras also boast of automatic audio tracking, speaker tracking and facial recognition facilities. In addition, the company produces video soundbars. This conferencing kits comprising speakers, microphones, and cameras in a single box. The devices can work on both wired and Wi-Fi-based connectivity.

Founded in 1999, A&T Video Networks is a pioneer in video collaboration solutions in India. It has exclusive focus on the AV space. With its manufacturing plant in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, the company has been spearheading Make in India movement in the AV sector in the product categories of: web cameras, PTZ cameras, speakerphones, video soundbars, and microphones. Its professional-grade AV products come with advanced AI-driven speaker/audio tracking and auto-framing features.

A&T Video Networks is also the national distributor of AV products and solutions for many leading global brands and has a pan-India network of service engineers. The company is a deemed OEM for high-end brands like AVer, Taiwan and Ncast, USA. It has a technical tie-up with Ubicast, France to host, configure and manage its Nudgis Video SaaS platform in India.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

