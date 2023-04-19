Aaquaries Global Industries Limited conferred with the prestigious "Innovative R&D Company of the Year 2023"

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI/SRV): Aaquaries Global Industries Limited, Mumbai based top research-driven pharmaceutical company started in the year 2007 focusing on contract manufacturing APIs from Natural Extracts for Malaria Anti - Cancer & various other segments & a leading exporter of Oncology & Malarial APIs from natural sources with patents filed for Non- Infringing ROS. Manufacturing Facilities are EUGMP / USFDA compliant received the most prestigious & coveted "Innovative R&D Company of the Year 2023" at the ASSOCHAM's national seminar organized under the theme Healthcare 5.0: Enhancing Healthcare Capabilities and Leadership Excellence Awards on 19th April 2023 at Kolkata.

Dr Sameer Talim, Managing Director, Aaquaries Global Industries Limited & Dr Susmita Nayak, Director, Research & Development received the coveted trophy & certificate of excellence from received the coveted trophy & certificate of excellence from His Excellency Peter Cook, Deputy High Commissioner, British Deputy High Commission, Ahmedabad, & Kolkata in a power-packed gathering of industry leaders, renowned doctors, policymakers & bureaucrats. Y Ratnakar Rao, I.A.S., Secretary, Dept. of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of West Bengal, Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Gangaram Hospital. New Delhi, ASSOCHAM National Healthcare Committee Member, Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital Ltd., Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, Narayan Swarup Nigam, I.A.S., Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Govt. of West Bengal were some of the dignitaries present in the August gatherings.





Speaking on this, Dr Sameer Talim, Managing Director, Aaquaries Global Industries Limited said "We are humbled & excited to receive this recognition. Aaquaries Global has been at the forefront of R & D innovations. The R&D team at Aaquaries Global Industries is relentlessly working towards developing indigenous diagnostic solutions to combat the raging disease. Aaquaries Global's Research & Development (R & D) team is the foundation of our innovative product pipeline. The Government of India has recently introduced several steps for the advancement of R&D in the pharma sector, including the Umbrella Scheme of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India (DoP) namely 'Scheme for Development of Pharmaceutical Industry'. This initiative aims to boost the effectiveness and competitiveness of the domestic pharmaceutical industry to help India's position in the global market and ensure accessibility. The DoP also recently unveiled a Draft Policy to catalyse R&D and innovation in the pharma-medtech Sector with the aim of enabling an accommodating regulatory environment to speed up R&D and drive targeted funding, develop strong industry-academia collaboration in accordance with global best practices and create top-class infrastructure for innovation in the pharma-medtech sectors".

Dr Susmita Nayak, Director, of Research & Development of Aaquaries Global Industries Limited said "On a global scale, approx. 15 % - 19 % of revenues are spent on R&D and the expenditure is increasing each year. Yet, successful R&D is an elusive area and effort versus success is typically disproportionate. Drug discovery is a risky activity as an average of 5000-10000 lead compounds result in a single successful drug, which can cost in the region of US$ 250-500 million per drug. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited has been extensively using AI in the overall R&D process. We have been constantly upgrading our facility with the latest infrastructure & equipment to further our quest in the areas of NDDS, and NCE's".



Aaquaries Global Industries Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, India is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies focusing on the development, manufacturing, and sale of high-quality and affordable process R&D and API manufacturing service providers for the worldwide pharmaceutical industry since 2007. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited has uniquely integrated development, regulatory, and manufacturing capabilities & has offices in Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited offers a wide portfolio of services ranging from APIs for the generic industry to custom synthesis for early-phase pharmaceutical research and branded products. Aaquaries Global Industries Limited is a customer-focused backward-integrated world-class developer, manufacturer & trading of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs). It is the independent company of choice in collaboration with leading producers of advanced API solutions with state of manufacturing facilities with stringent operating procedures and compliance to current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and applicable regulatory requirements and reliable supply to gain a sustainable competitive advantage. Aaquaries Global Industries has a wide basket of a portfolio that includes over 300 APIs across multiple therapeutic segments with a marketing presence in over 75 countries in the Middle East, European and African countries.

