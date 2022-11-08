AARKAY VOX, the leading locks company is all set to host 12 exhibitions across Globe in 2023

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI/SRV): After the raging success of exhibitions across prime cities around the globe such as Los Angeles, and Zurich, on premium interior designing and furnishing products for homes and workspaces, AAR KAY VOX, a foremost door hardware company, has set its goals to conduct 12 such exhibitions in 2023 across Globe.

The exhibitions will provide a close look at how the company synergizes design-thinking and durable material to produce one of the most in-demand products in the industry.

The company, through the exhibitions and multiple in-house training sessions, is on the path of increasing brand awareness and expanding an already broad and loyal customer base, especially among the players of the ancillary industries such as architects, interior designers, consultants, developers, and contractors.

To enhance its engagement with the industry players the brand has designed the latest range of products, servicing the specific needs of the industries. This step, the company believes, will push the leaders of the construction and design sectors to incorporate the AAR KAY VOX hardware in their notable projects and bring to the end users a sense of security that the company products provide.



Sharing his thoughts on the brand's mission, the Managing Director of Aarkay Vox - Vox London Limited - United Kingdom, P Sethvox said, "We believe that security is almost a primal concern, whoever and wherever you are. We have decided to shoulder the responsibility of your security with our high-quality products that will help you ensure a safe environment in your space so that you can forge ahead in your pursuits or enjoy the comfort of your homes. He further added, "Our products are not just high-quality in terms of functionality but also elevated in their aesthetics. The design-thinking approach in our product development helps the hardware blend seamlessly into the colors and decor of your preference."

Outlining the vision for the way forward, the Managing Director of AAR KAY VOX - MD Brassware Private Limited INDIA - Ronak Vijayvargiya - said, "We have the single-minded aim to lead the locks and securities business. We have taken multiple initiatives to engage with developers, contractors, architects, and designers to understand the needs and the trends of the market and deliver the best quality product. The upcoming products will be informed by the insights of the industry leaders and provide the most aesthetic and secure service in our sector."



The international collaboration of two giants in the locks and security industry, AAR KAY and VOX London, has resulted in the company's current brand avatar: AAR KAY VOX. With the vision to lead the industry and continue to be the household name it is, the company foresees increased involvement with leading architects, developers, and interior designers along with a rapid expansion of the existing list of products that includes first-rate doorway appliances such as tower bolts, hinges, mortice handles, drawer, and wardrobe locks, digital locks, and fingerprint and biometric locks, among many others.

The company's dynamic management, the crew of engineers, and tech experts have dedicated their energies to providing customizable and smart-solution products to add finesse to high-end undertakings.

