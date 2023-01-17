Aave, Monero, and Big Eyes Coin- Top Three Tokens to Watch Out for in 2023

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI/ATK): Most traders in the crypto market are unsure about which coin to buy and whether to go for long-term or short-term investments. Analysts maintain that despite the widespread crypto collapse, it is simply a storm that will be followed by a bullish surge in 2023. To that end, we have gathered various coins for consumers to be on the lookout for in these times, including Aave (AAVE), Monero (XMR), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new meme coin.

Aave (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) technology that enables users to deposit cryptocurrencies to earn interest and take out loans backed by cryptocurrencies. The platform offers pools where owners of digital assets can combine their funds so borrowers can use them and pay interest.

To expand the number of people who may access its services, the platform, which was first created on the Ethereum blockchain, has become a multichain project. However, it uses AAVE, an ERC-20 token, for governance and transactions.

To contribute to the protocol's security, users can stake the AAVE token. They can also get rewards for staking. Furthermore, borrowers receive lower interest rates than those who lock in other cryptocurrencies when they use the native token, AAVE, as collateral for their loans.

Cryptocurrency owners who need immediate cash but do not want to sell their holdings will find this service to be quite helpful. Additionally, by supplying liquidity to the pools, those that retain cryptocurrencies for a long time might benefit from rewards. The incentives provide a better alternative to lazily storing away cryptocurrency.

Monero (XMR)



Monero is a great option if privacy is important to you. This is because Monero employs a cutting-edge technique to conceal the sender, recipient, and transaction value. To engage with the Monero network and carry out actions like buying, selling, and spending Monero, users need a Monero wallet. Every significant platform offers several practical Monero wallet options.

The primary selling point of Monero is the built-in anonymity capabilities. Monero stands apart from other privacy-focused cryptocurrencies like Zcash and Dash because its anonymity is "always on" and cannot be compromised by users.



Big Eyes (BIG)



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the most recent coins to hit the cryptocurrency market. With its adorable cat mascot and dynamic taxation structure, this cat-themed meme token aims to create a community and challenge the norms of the meme token market.

The preservation of the oceans is one of the main objectives of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG). After all, cats adore fish, and saving the oceans is also necessary to save fish. Through its Charity Wallet, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) intends to accomplish this objective. The 5% of all BIG tokens that will be donated incrementally throughout the project's roadmap are now held in this wallet.

Big Eyes has the potential to surpass the majority of tokens already in use. The coin thrives thanks to the cryptocurrency market's popularity and its value-rich protocol. In the upcoming weeks, Big Eyes (BIG) will rely on the debut of its NFT club to carve out a profitable niche. Users can tokenize their digital material through the club Sushi Crew and profit from those tokens. Depending on the user's preferences, each NFT created on the site can be sold, traded, or added to a collection. Additionally, Big Eyes' developers plan to reduce the hefty transaction costs that the Ethereum network imposes by making transactions in Sushi Crew free.

As a token donation, the value of the gift is inversely proportional to the value of BIG tokens. Thus the more the community works to promote the project and raise its profile; the more these gifts could signify the causes they support. The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation and Sea Shepherd have already received donations from Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which has already started its charity endeavors. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is still in its infancy, and the future has much to offer.

Join the presale:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

