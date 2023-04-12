ABB India recognized as the MNC in India of the Year by All India Management Association

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ABB India today was recognized as the 'MNC in India of the Year' at the 13th Managing India Awards hosted by the All India Management Association (AIMA). The award ceremony took place in the national capital and was attended by Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel, Government of India as the Chief Guest.

Receiving the award, Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India said, "I thank AIMA for this recognition and for creating a platform that celebrates excellence and leadership in the industry. We have been in India for over 100 years and have been manufacturing for over 70 years. Over the years, we have continually adapted to the changing needs of the market and our customers. Every single time we have gone back to the drawing board, we have always been governed by three things - our purpose, our values, and our customer centricity. We are incredibly grateful to receive this honour, and it is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams across the country."





