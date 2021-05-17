Abhay Tewari appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SUD Life

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI/PNN): Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd (SUD LIFE) announced the appointment of Abhay Tewari as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 15th May 2021.

Abhay Tewari joined the company in the year 2014 as Appointed Actuary. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director & CEO of the company, he was promoted as Joint President - Corporate & Chief Actuary, overseeing Operations, Actuarial, Risk and Corporate Governance functions.



Tewari has played a critical role in enabling the growth trajectory of the company. He has led the Actuarial function and played a pivotal role in aligning the organization in achieving the strategic objectives over the years.

SUD LIFE is a joint venture of Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company Limited, Japan.

