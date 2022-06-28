About 43 aspiring health coaches were certified at Shivangi Desai's Fit Bharat Mission residential workshop in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 28 (ANI/PNN): About 43 aspiring health coaches were trained and certified under the 'Fit Bharat Mission' at the residential workshop 'Health Coach Programme' conducted by Shivangi Desai, India's leading Health and Nutrition Coach at hotel fortune Select in Ahmedabad on June 15 to 25, 2022.

The aspiring health coaches were certified by Shivangi Desai in the presence of the chief guest Bhagyashree, a Bollywood actress and a fitness and wellness coach. Bhagyashree inspired them to help people in the country maintain a healthy and fit body. She also answered the questions asked by the audience on maintaining healthy physic, mental well-being, and emotional health.



Under the 'Fit Bharat Mission', Shivangi has set a goal of assisting more than 10 lakh people in the country to eliminate health problems naturally by instituting a radical lifestyle change. In addition to being a certified health and nutrition coach training and mentoring aspiring health coaches since 2008, Shivangi is an award-winning lifestyle and weight management expert and one of India's top 10 most inspiring people in 2022, as recognised by The Economic Times, Outlook, and India Today.

"My mission is to train and certify a large number of health and nutrition coaches in India so that people's health problems can be eliminated naturally," said Shivangi Desai. "I want to contribute to society by sharing my extensive knowledge and experience in the field of health and nutrition."

For more information, please visit https://snehdesai.com/about-shivangi-desai/

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)