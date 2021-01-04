ABP Network's Endeavour in Championing Change: A New Identity

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a bid to cater to the recent paradigm shifts in the industry, as well as the changing consumption model, ABP Network has displayed immense agility and resilience in the challenging era of COVID-19. Over the last few months, the network had been striving towards reinventing itself as it finally announced a fresh visual identity on December 16th 2020. Perfectly representing its evolved vision, the fresh look of the network is aimed towards progressing in sync with the future trends and charting a path towards perennial growth & sustenance.

While the network had already initiated an institutional change in the first half of 2020, transitioning from a pure-play news network to a news-cum-content network - they have now updated their visual identity across broadcast and digital properties.

At a time when every industry, leader, and organisation was firing up their crisis management to find solid ground in uncharted territory, ABP Network went the extra mile to reposition itself. Even amidst the pandemic's pandemonium, the new ABP Network has not only retained but gained market share. This never-say-die attitude of the network aligns perfectly with their new, reformed vision.

The new ABP Network places focus on the striking concept of 'limitlessness', which serves as a guiding principle of the organisation. This new vision delves into the contradictions confronted by our nation and brings forth a 'limitless' outlook to help unlock the unremitting growth story of India.

It explicates how the hopes for a new India are defined by limitless aspirations and ambitions; while at the same time, Indians are limited by societal beliefs, views, and values. On one hand, India is seen to be Limitless in potential with the world's largest youth force, Limitless in possibilities as pioneers of frugal innovation, Limitless in capabilities with the most diverse range of cultural skill sets. On the contrary, it is Limited by innumerable disparities that exist in Indian society.



"For India to fast-track into a future defined by greatness - it needs a champion to challenge, lift, and break through these predefined limitations. The solution for the same is an open and informed society. And an open and informed society can only be created through information that is impartial and limitless," said the CEO of ABP Network, Mr Avinash Pandey.

Taking this vision forward, the network, in its new form, is now breaking free from the shackles of conformity to bring something unique to its viewers every single day. Other than providing 'news beyond limits', ABP Network has also forayed into video content, podcasts and other forms of digital media to create greater value in this era.

While the ABP Brand has always stood on top with an undisputed leadership in the news genre, this identity change has been crucial in ensuring that the network creates significant influence on the digital and content creation front as well. Moreover, ABP Network has heavily invested in the overall look & feel of the new identity by choosing world-class artists to deliver their new design. The complete rebranding, including the new logos, has been conceptualized by Saffron Brand Consultants - a renowned global brand consultancy based in Spain. This exhibits the network's focus on quality, in every aspect.

Now, when the storm finally passes, whether this 'new, limitless ABP' will emerge even stronger - hinges on the network's ability to mitigate the current risks and harness new opportunities. One thing that is certain is that some positive transformations will be driven by technology, which is looking to break new ground.

After all, for ABP Network, it was not just about weathering the storm but coming out of the storm - stronger and better. And that's how the leading media conglomerate - championed change.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

